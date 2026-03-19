Black Coffee's long-term girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, delivered a moving speech at his 50th birthday bash

Gonzalez debunked the ongoing gold-digger claims by revealing she did not know who he was when he approached her

Mzansi, however, is not too sure about Victoria Gonzalez's claims about not knowing who the Grammy winner was

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Black Coffee's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, fell for him without knowing his superstar status. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

South African musician Black Coffee's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, had been fighting off gold-digger claims for the longest time.

She finally put some of the speculations to rest when she gave a heartfelt speech at his 50th birthday dinner party.

Is Victoria Gonzalez a gold-digger?

In a viral video, Victoria revealed that they met in 2018 when they attended a mutual friend's dinner party. She admitted that she had no idea who he was, and looking back, that makes her happy.

“I first met Nathi back in 2019, no, 2018, actually, at a dinner table with friends. I had absolutely no idea who he was. And honestly, I’m very happy about that. Because I didn’t see the fame, and I didn’t see the legend. I simply saw a man. A man who made me laugh. A man with confidence and incredible style,” she gushed.

Gonzales clarified that she got to meet Nathi Maphumulo before knowing the Grammy-award-winning Black Coffee. “Looking back, I realise that that was a gift.”

Gonzalez said it has always been her dream to be with someone who loves her for who she is, adding that Black Coffee is that and more. “When two people are meant to find each other, something extraordinary happens,” she closed off.

Check out the post by @Lord_Ori below:

Mzansi debates Victoria's words

Social media users claim that Victoria was lying when she made that statement. Others did not have anything nice to say about their relationship.

@Neliswa_Nelli asked:

"Wait guys, doesn't he have a 6-year-old child with someone else? That means he chote on her too?"

@____Bax asked:

"They might have met in 2018, but actually started dating Last year. Talking stage takes forever."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"Wow, man, she wasn’t familiar with his game."

@Mothematiks said:

"That means his marriage collapsed many years ago, before the actual collapse."

@LindeniLebea replied:

"He might as well dismiss his appeal, because with these "new findings", my girl Mbali might just take everything."

@ThaaBLaa said:

"Just know, how you got him, Victoria, you're going to lose him that way. I do not believe her. She knew who she was."

Victoria vibes to local sounds

In a previous report from Briefly News, A video of Victoria Gonzalez vibing to some 3Step sounds of Dlala Thukzin and Zee Nxumalo has gone viral

South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee showed love to his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, in a massive way

Mzansi reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on Black Coffee's relationship with Gonzalez

Source: Briefly News