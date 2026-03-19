Black Coffee had a star-studded birthday bash as he turned 50, and many stars were present at the event

The singer occasionally posts his family on the socials, and when he does, he sure knows how to keep people talking

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a blogger shared the photo of Black Coffee and his children, instantly sparking a buzz

Black Coffee had a cute family moment at his 50th birthday bash. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

At Black Coffee's 50th birthday party, many famous faces were present. From Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, Oscar Mbo, to Focalistic and American rapper Swizz Beats, and many other local stars.

However, it was this cute photo with his children that went viral and instantly melted hearts on social media.

Taking place at the at the Beau Constantia in Cape Town, attendees were treated to a weekend-long celebration with each party having a different theme.

X blogger @Musa_Khawula posted the photo of Coffee with the caption:

"A look at Black Coffee with his five children at his 50th birthday celebration in Cape Town, South Africa."

Black Coffee had a time at his 50th birthday bash. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

When Black Coffee defended his kids from social media

Back in October 2025, when Black Coffee's estranged wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, revealed that they had finalised their divorce, the muso defended his children.

After having enough of people posting kid kids all over the internet, Coffee said:

"I understand that you people believe everything you read, and that’s fine. As a father, I have one request. Please stop posting my children on your socials."

Check out the photo of Coffee and his kids below:

Social media users were warmed by Black Coffee posing with his five children, all of whom he had in his marriage with Enhle Mbali:

@zeek1050 said:

"Enhle Mbali did all that. She stayed at home and ensured that these kids were standing there proudly with their father at 50 years old. You can blame her, nje, but that woman gave Coffee grace, made a home while he roams around the world chasing his dreams, and she was thanked with infidelity and insults. She wasn’t perfect, yes, but she did her part. Thank you, bye."

Ndaba2025 replied:

"That woman of electricity fumbled big time, and she knows it."

@zwai_ndimba defended Coffee:

"Some of ya'll are wishing to be these kids. Rich people don't behave like you guys, hey. Lmao even in the midst of a divorce battle, Enhle is still secured enough to allow the kids to go celebrate with their father.... It shows she comes from a two-parent household like me."

Why Zakes Bantwini was not invited to Coffee's party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee's star-studded birthday bash was missing one major artist, Zakes Bantwini.

After fans noticed that he was not present, many revisited their fallout and the reason behind it. The Grammy-winner had previously addressed the reason for ending their friendship, and it sparked a debate among fans.

Some people blamed Clap Your Hands, while some revisited the old interview he did, criticising Zakes for creating Osama and crediting the original creators of the song.

Source: Briefly News