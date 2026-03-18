South African music composer Lebo M is set to allegedly sue Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi

This comes after their nasty social media feud over the viral Lion King translation the comedian did in an interview

Both men have addressed each other on social media, and this split Mzansi and Zimbabweans, causing them to take sides

Lebo M was not impressed when a Zimbabwean comedian, Learnmore Jonasi, sang the English version of ‘Lion King’ soundtrack. Image: Learnmore_jonasi, Thereallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has seemingly started a feud between him and The Lion King composer, Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake. After his interview on a new YouTube podcast by Akbar and Godfrey, One54, Lebo M hit back at the comedian, and a war of words started.

Lebo M hits back at comedian

It all started when Learnmore Jonasi sang the English version of Circle of Life/Nants' Ingonyama, which is the masterpiece created by Lebo M and sung by Brown Lindiwe Mkhize.

According to the comedian, he interpreted the lyrics as "Look, there's a lion. Oh, my God!" This prompted an instant laugh from the One54 hosts, who were shocked that the lyrics had little significant meaning.

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An angry Lebo M hit back with a lengthy statement on Instagram, criticising Learnmore's lack of research, stating that he was mocking the true meaning of the song.

“Nants’ Ingonyama is not a viral catchphrase. It is not an internet remix. It is Praise Imbongi — royal praise poetry carried in metaphor, lineage and living memory,” he said in part.

Lebo M further explained that the opening line: ‘Nants’ ingonyama bagithi Baba’ was translated in The Lion King 2019 soundtrack, which means: ‘All hail the king.’

Lebo also stated that he would like to have a discussion with Learnmore to further emphasise the intended meaning of the praise song.

Watch Lebo M's Instagram video here, where he apologises for his offensive remark, but stands firm in his views.

However, the message was lost in translation, as Learnmore took to Instagram to accuse Lebo M of being rude towards him. He also boldly stated that his reaction was rooted in xenophobia.

"He came with an attitude and said I disrespected his work," he said in the Instagram reel. "Personally, I had no idea that it had a deeper meaning," he admitted.

Then Jonasi said he was open to turning this into a learning opportunity for people like him, and they would create video content. However, he changed his mind when Lebo M allegedly called him a "Self-hating N-word."

Watch Learnmore Jonasi's response to Lebo M below:

Lebo M to sue comedian over Lion King soundtrack

On Facebook, 263Chat alleged that Lebo M has resorted to taking the legal route and suing Learnmore for $20 million.

The post reads in part: "Grammy-winning composer Lebo M has filed a $20 million lawsuit in a U.S. federal court against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, alleging misrepresentation, defamation and cultural misappropriation tied to the iconic chant “Nants’ Ingonyama".

Lebo M is allegedly suing Learnmore Jonasi after the viral ‘Lion King’ English version. Image: Sourced

Source: Facebook

Mzansi has slammed Lebo M. One user, Domkop Dandahead Dube, said:

"I don't understand why this guy is angry because ingonyama is a lion and nansi ingonyama means here is the lion."

Another, Djkrowbar, responded, "He completely missed an opportunity because of a lack of control over his emotions... We all miss the mark once in a while. He is an adult; he shall be fine. Keep on keeping on, brother."

The Lion King fans mourn Imani Smith

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Imani Dia Smith, who played the role of Nala in The Lion King, sadly passed away.

Fans of the Broadway actress and singer went to social media to pay tribute to the 26-year-old. Smith's baby daddy and boyfriend have reportedly been charged with her murder.

Source: Briefly News