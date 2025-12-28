Actress Imani Dia Smith, who played the role of Nala in the Lion King, has passed away

Fans of the Broadway actress and singer took to social media this weekend to pay tribute to the 26-year-old

Smith's baby daddy and boyfriend has reportedly been charged with her murder

'Lion King' Fans Pay Tribute to Imani Dia Smith, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

The Lion King fans are mourning the passing of Broadway actress Imani Dua Smith, who starred in the musical play alongside Angel Zuma.

Smith, who played the role of young Nala in the play, which is produced by Lebo M, was stabbed and killed by her boyfriend.

According to media reports, Edison, New Jersey, police officers were called to a home on Sunday morning in response to a report of a stabbing and discovered the 26-year-old. NBC News reveals that the actress was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Broadway actress was reportedly killed by her boyfriend and the father of her 3-year-old child, who was subsequently arrested by police.

According to People, 35-year-old Jordan D.Jackson-Small was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Entertainment news channel MixTapez shared on its X account on Christmas Day that Smith played the role of Nala.

"The Lion King child actress Imani Dia Smith, who played Young Nala, dies at 26. Her boyfriend is charged with murder," said the channel.

Social media pays tribute to Smith

@poortardio said:

"On Christmas Day is crazy. Prayers to her family. Her boyfriend should rot in jail!"

@pengwinpants responded:

"This is so unfortunate to hear. Way too early for a talented young woman to be gone from here."

@HazelAppleyard wrote:

"I love the community notes saying she didn’t play Nala in 1994. She’s 26, ofcourse she didn’t play Nala in 1994."

@TheDazzleNovak said:

"Heartbreaking to hear of. Sad to see people break and do horrible stuff like this during the holidays."

@TheCyberHouse commented:

"Oh, my goodness, that's terrible."

@DadOfTheDamned said:

"This is so sad. Condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace."

@MaziSamson replied:

"Ooh, that's why Nala is crying in the picture?"

@LucasBryner3 reacted:

"Absolutely insane, prayers for her family, especially during the holidays!"

@Apex_589 wrote:

"RIP Imani Dia Smith, the young Nala we all grew up with. Your memory will live on through the hearts of fans and the iconic role you played."

@Jaronnaii reacted:

"This is devastating. So young, so much life ahead. Prayers for her family and real justice if the charge is true."

