A woman revealed in a reality TV show that she once dated the late Kwaito star Mampintsha

Speaking on their relationship, she claims the former Big Nuz member, who was married, always spoiled her with money and was far from stingy

Her revelations ignited a firestorm of reactions from the online community, with harsh criticism of the alleged affair

An unknown woman came forward with claims that she was in a relationship with the late Mampintsha.

Footage from the latest episode of Slay Queens was shared by Twitter (X) user MdingiAthi on 21 December 2025, where a lady named Boitumelo Patricia alluded to having had an affair with the former Big Nuz member, who she claims would often compare her to his wife, Babes Wodumo.

"I feel like that man saw me as a mini Babes, because he'd say, 'You remind me of Maboshongo, she was like this when she was younger. She liked colourful things like you.'"

The lady, who is a popular social media influencer and nightclub hostess/ promoter, is famous for her style, international travels, and stunning hourglass figure, which she flaunts on her social media pages.

She described Mampintsha as "very sweet" and generous with money. She even played a WhatsApp voice note she claims was from the Umlilo hitmaker.

"He would say, 'Let me send you an eWallet.'"

However, despite the laughs and fond memories, Patricia expressed a sense of remorse for dating a married man and offered an apology to Mampintsha's widow, Babes.

"I'm sorry, it's not like I'm proud, but it happens."

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, real names Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo, have had quite the rocky relationship, with several of their down moments playing out in public.

Fans were given a front-row seat to the couple's marital drama, which was marred by abuse scandals and cheating allegations.

In 2019, Mampintsha faced public criticism after he was caught on Babes' Instagram livestream, attacking the Wololo hitmaker and hitting her. Despite this, the couple later wed and had a child (Sponge) together.

Before her husband's death in December 2022, Babes had accused Mampintsha of cheating on her and pursuing women behind her back.

She claimed that she would see his messages to female celebrities and once accused Makhadzi of having an affair with her husband. Mampintsha allegedly pursued Babes' dancers.

Briefly News revealed that Mampintsha's alleged side chick lived in South Beach and was a problem in his relationship with Babes, so much so that she forced her husband to take a DNA test because of rumours he fathered a child outside their marriage.

This was documented in their hit reality show Uthando Lodumo and gave viewers a look inside their controversial union.

Reacting to Boitumelo Patricia's admission, online users were outraged by Mampintsha's alleged scandalous ways and the side chick's willingness to go public with their relationship.

Watch Boitumelo Patricia's video and her photos below.

Online users react to Boitumelo Patricia's video

Fans were left unimpressed by the social media star's statements and rumoured affair with Mampintsha.

MaNqasheSecond was shocked:

"Men embarrass you even from the grave, yho hhay no bethuna."

Burnerburnerac5 said:

"And this only proves that women who sleep with your man only do so cause he's your man. In their cheap minds, that means proximity to you. It's never about him, but whose man he is."

plexieym wrote:

"Taking men seriously is a humiliation ritual."

TaureanGoddess_ laughed:

"Men will embarrass you, yho. And the blushing over an eWallet? This is sad."

Meanwhile, others condemned the trend of mistresses exposing their affairs.

Anele_Somdibela said:

"Knowing you’re a side chick and not behaving like one."

Mandz_2 threw shade at the Pearl Thusi and DJ Warras scandal:

"Give side chicks a platform to speak, and you will hear about the 'cuddles to not miss a flight.'"

SihleMaseko16 demanded:

"Bring back the real side chicks who stayed quiet, not these with big mouths."

TS_Mbongwa added:

"She could've kept this to herself."

