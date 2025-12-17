South African popular podcaster Sol Phenduka recently paid tribute to the late DJ Warras

The former Kaya 959 co-host reshared the last picture he had taken with the slain TV personality

PR Guru Melanie Ramjee, on behalf of the Stock family, shared with Briefly News that details about the funeral and memorial service will be communicated in due time

Sol Phenduka shared the last memory he had with DJ Warras. Image: @solphenduka, @shady_lurker

The death of popular broadcaster DJ Warras had touched many netizens and celebrities, especially the controversial Sol Phenduka, who recently shared one of the last memories he created with the star before he met his tragic death.

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, the former Kaya 959 co-host reposted the last picture he had taken with the late DJ Warras earlier this year in May 2025, which was shared by the former Gagasi FM star.

DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was murdered in Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, after inspecting a building in the area. His security company was reportedly hired to secure the building, as the issue of hijacked buildings remains a huge problem in the city.

Phenduka shared the photo on his X (formerly Twitter) page and captioned it:

"Stock ❤️ Rest my bro, angikho right mfana, at all. 'Take it easy, if it's easy, take it home.'"

See the post below:

SA reacts to the last pic of Sol and DJ Warras

Shortly after Sol Phenduka shared the last picture he took with the slain DJ on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MncubeJr said:

"Condolences, brother, we're all beyond shocked. Who'd wanna kill such a cool and easy guy, bro? Condolences man."

@IamthabangK wrote:

"This hurts, man. Why, when you try to do right in this country, you end up losing your life, mara?"

@dzasta2002 commented:

"My heart is aching, man. This brother stood for us! Rest easy."

@RealMTshabalala responded:

"@Solphendukaa Please do a special tribute show on @podcastwithmacg even if it's 30 minutes. Let's get former colleagues, friends etc. Use the platform to shine on his legacy. @MacGUnleashed."

@PeterMagupta replied:

"I remember on one episode you actually referred to him as a friend, and you hardly ever do that with any other celebrity not even Mac. Phephisa Sol."

When will funeral details be revealed?

While many netizens across the country are mourning the death of the popular media personality, the PR Guru, Melanie Ramjee, on behalf of the Stock family, shared with Briefly News that they haven't yet appointed a spokesperson who will share more information. However, she shared that the details of the funeral and memorial service will be communicated in due time.

She said:

"At this time, the family is not in a position to appoint a spokesperson. They kindly ask that they be kept in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this deep and painful loss. Details regarding the memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared in due course."

DJ Warras was murdered in Johannesburg CBD. Image: Supplied

