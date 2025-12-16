Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the murder of Warrick Stock, who was also popularly known as DJ Warras

The Sport, Arts and Culture Minister described DJ Warras as a true patriot who always spoke his truth

The minister also claimed that the murder was linked to hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg Central Business District

Gayton McKenzie expressed anger over the murder of DJ Warras. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ @PhilMphela

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Gayton McKenzie has expressed anger over the death of DJ Warras.

Warrick Stock, who was popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. The entertainment icon was approached by three unknown men after he parked his vehicle at the intersection of Commissioner Street and Von Wielligh Street in Johannesburg.

Minister describes Stock as a true patriot

Reacting to the death of the popular DJ, McKenzie expressed anger that his life was cut short. The Sport, Arts and Culture Minister described DJ Warras as a true patriot who was a lover of the country. McKenzie made the comments on the sidelines of the national commemoration of Reconciliation Day at Ncome Museum in Nquthu, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

McKenzie said that the popular DJ spoke his truth without fear or favour and even criticised him (McKenzie), over some decisions as minister.

“He was a pure example of what and who we should be,” the minister said.

McKenzie links murder to hijacked buildings

The minister also explained that he was angry because DJ Warras was totally against the hijacking of buildings.

“Illegal foreigners come here. They hijack our buildings. And today they’ve killed one of our own,” the minister noted.

McKenzie said he was waiting for the police to confirm who killed him; he could bet his last cent that it was illegal foreigners who hijacked the country’s buildings.

“We hope that this is the turnaround when it comes to taking our buildings back.”

Police provide an update about DJ's murder

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has since provided more information about the murder, indicating that they were looking for three suspects.

Speaking from the scene of the murder, Gauteng Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana, said that they obtained Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the moment DJ Warras was shot.

General Kekana said police are looking for a short African male with dreadlocks, and another who appeared to be wearing a security uniform.

The popular DJ was gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD, with police now on the hunt for three men. Image: @Chriseldalewis

