News just in about popular radio and television personality, DJ Warras' tragic passing

The former Live Amp presenter is said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg

Moments before his passing, he was active on social media, updating his page, with some posts raising concern about his final moments

Inside DJ Warras' final moments on social media. Image: ATNewsSA

Source: Twitter

Popular South African radio and television personality DJ Warras has reportedly passed away at 40 years old.

According to reports, the former Live Amp presenter and Yfm host was shot and killed in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, 16 December 2025.

While the circumstances of his passing remain a mystery, his social media pages seemingly offered a glimpse into his final moments just hours before he was killed.

The DJ's last update on his Twitter (X) page at 12:12 was a response to a standoff between police and several criminals in the North West, an incident he believed would have been solved had the police taken action.

"Traffic officers should have unloaded 2 full clips. One time. What is this nonsense?"

Meanwhile, just weeks prior, he shared his thoughts on controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's criminal case.

Warras often used his platform to dissect how controversial figures navigate the legal system, positioning himself as a digital watchdog for his followers. These posts reveal that even in his final hours, Warras was focused on the realities of South African life—the very same environment that would tragically claim his life just hours later.

Social media has been left reeling following the sudden passing of the vibrant DJ, with tributes pouring in as fans struggle to process the loss of such a lively and influential figure in the entertainment scene.

Read DJ Warras' final social media posts below.

Social media reacts to DJ Warras' death

The online community is in a state of collective trauma over the DJ's tragic and untimely death. Read some of their comments below.

itsssthulsss was shocked:

"He was literally tweeting this morning. Life is so crazy, man. RIP DJ Warras."

MncubeJr was in disbelief:

"No, but Dj Warras was on X just 4 hours ago, moes. Nah, someone say this is a bad joke."

Ntshekzan reacted:

"But why would one want DJ Warras dead?"

Fans and the online community mourned DJ Warras' tragic passing. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Tshia629122 paid tribute to DJ Warras:

"Take it easy, and if it's easy, take it home. RIP DJ Warras, danko for the memories Godjiro."

giulianas83 was shattered:

"DJ Warras helped me make sense of many things in our country. Every week, I had entertainment to look forward to. We were so blessed to have you. My heart goes out to your kids, the employees you led, and the large audience who will never be able to replace you. RIP @Shady_Lurker."

MsBeauty_N wrote:

"What an honest and kind man. Rest in peace, man. Dj Warras Yoh."

The sudden and violent nature of DJ Warras' passing has left a massive void in the South African media landscape. As authorities look into the circumstances surrounding the Johannesburg shooting, the industry mourns a talent whose final posts serve as a sobering reminder of how quickly life can change.

