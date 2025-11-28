On Friday, 28 November 2025, DJ Warras reacted to the interaction between Vusimuzi Matlala and Glynnis Breytenbach

DJ Warras analysed Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's behaviour in the face of Glynnis Breytenbach's grilling

Social media users shared mixed views, with some providing their own analysis of Matlala's behaviour

DJ Warras analysed Vusimuzi Matlala’s behaviour during his exchange with Glynnis Breytenbach. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Shady_Lurker/X

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster DJ Warras weighed in on the exchange between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach.

The tense exchange between Matlala and Breytenbach was one of the highlights of Matlala’s second appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee inside Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, Pretoria, where he is being held while awaiting his next court appearance in a case in which he is accused of plotting the assassination of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

DJ Warras reacts to Vusimuzi Matlala's calm behaviour

In a video shared by Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, 27 November 2025, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach grilled Matlala on his donation to the City of Ekurhuleni, his suspected links to the Boko Haram gang in Pretoria, and claims of bribing police officers, judges or prosecutors.

In the clip, Matlala maintained his composure, often dodging the questions or giving one-word vague responses.

Watch the video below:

On Friday, 28 November 2025, DJ Warras weighed in on the tense exchange between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach. Warras focused particularly on Matlala’s demeanour during his exchange with Breytenbach.

He suggested that Matlala’s calm attitude could mean one of two things: either he feels untouchable, or it points to something darker. The post was captioned:

“Cat seems eerily calm. Either because he knows this whole show will not result in any permanent consequences or because he’s a psychopath. 🙂”

See the DJ Warras’ analysis by clicking here.

Social media weighs in on DJ Warras' analysis of Cat Matlala

In the comments section, several netizens tried to make sense of Matlala’s calm demeanour, pointing to his tough upbringing. Others agreed that Matlala would walk free despite the litany of allegations against him.

Here are some of the comments:

@somethingFRESCA explained:

“After losing your mom at a young age due to trauma, becoming a street kid, finding your mom later, only for her to pass on. I don't know, man, what more can the world do to you?”

@WiseInsightSA predicted:

“Looks like Cat may walk free again, based on his allegation that his arrest followed pressure for more money from former Minister Bheki Cele.”

@Malandela41320 retorted:

“This is an inquiry, and this inquiry has terms of reference. He is not there as a suspect, but he is there to give testimony that will help the committee in establishing facts in line with its terms of reference. Opinionated yet Ignorant.”

@Dumza6 agreed:

“I think the psychopath is not far from the truth. His eyes just seem empty without concern or feeling. The only emotion that seems to take expression is anger only.”

@JolaNhlx asked:

“This is a parliamentary inquiry into the allegations of infiltration of the criminal justice system by the underworld. Matlala is not part of the criminal justice system; he is the infiltrator. Why would he be worried about the outcomes of this exercise?”

DJ Warras analysed Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala’s behaviour during his interaction with DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach. Image: JustSecuCluster/X, shady_lurker

Source: Twitter

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi comments on Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s testimony

DJ Warras isn't the only radio personality who shared their thoughts on Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's testimony on his show PowerTalk on Power FM.

In his monologue, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also advised the legislators who make up the Ad Hoc Committee and encouraged them to ask tough questions and not fall for Matlala's games.

Source: Briefly News