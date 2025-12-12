Former Blood & Water actress Xolile Tshabalala recently announced the return of Mzansi's hit TV show Blood Legacy

Tshabalala stars opposite legendary actors Dawn Thandeka King, Enhle Mbali, Buyile Mdladla, Mduduzi Mabaso, and many more

The fan-favourite Generations actress portrays the character of Khanyi Adesina in the hit Netflix series

Xolile Tshabalala announces the return of 'Blood Legacy'. Images: @Lady_Crunk and @NetflixSA

Source: Twitter

Legendary Generations actress Xolile Tshabalala recently shared in an interview that the second season of Netflix's hit TV show Blood Legacy is in the pipeline.

The former Skeem Saam actress previously left social media users talking when she spilled the tea about the South African hit series.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Friday, 12 December 2025, that Tshabalala confirmed the second season of the hit TV series.

"Veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala has confirmed that #BloodLegacyNetflix season 2 is on its way, and it’s scheduled to premiere in 2026," he wrote.

Radio personality Relebogile Mabotja shares in the interview: "Everybody listening, you are going to be showing up on our screens soon. Please tell us when we can tune in."

Tshabalala replies: "Obviously, I've just finished Blood Legacy, we have 2 months now. We are now doing post, and it's coming. Blood Legacy season 2 is coming."

Tshabalala also reveals in the video interview shared on X that she failed her first audition because she didn't speak well. She spoke English, but she didn't speak well. The veteran star adds that she was auditioning with legendary The River actress Motshidi Motshegwa.

What to know about 'Blood Legacy' season 1

The first season focused on actress Xolile Tshabalala's character Khanyi Adesina, who returns home to fight for her family's business empire as it threatens to collapse under corruption. Tshabalala's husband is played by Anthony Oseyemi as Akin Adesina.

According to media reports, the show is created and written by Diego Gutiérrez for Netflix, produced by Gambit Films, and premiered on September 20, 2024, with twenty episodes.

The hit TV show was adapted from the series Monarca, and is produced by Bradley Joshua, Benjamin Overmeyer, Nosipho Dumisa-Ngoasheng, Daryne Joshua, Travis Taute, and Simon Beesley.

Former Rythm City actress Connie Chiume passed away during the production of the first season of the show as Madlamini Ndlovu.

Other notable actors on the show include Black Gold actress Enhle Mbali as Gabisile Ndlovu, Buyile Mdladla as Mandla Ndlovu, Pallance Dladla as Zahhele Ndlovu, Jerry Mofokeng as Tumi Mashishi, Dawn Thandeka King as Liyana Vezi, and Treasure Nkosi as Bhekisizwe Ndlovu.

Actress Xolile Tshabalala to make her debut on Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actress Xolile Tshabalala bagged herself a new role on SABC 1's popular educational soapie, Skeem Saam.

The former Generations and Blood & Water actress made her debut as the new prosecutor of Leeto's (played by Eric Macheru) case.

Fans of the TV show were excited about the actress making her debut on Skeem Saam, while some couldn't wait to see her on screen.

