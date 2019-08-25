Xolile Tshabalala: age, baby, husband, movies, pictures, profiles

Xolile Tshabalala's impressive role in Netflix's Blood and Water has solidified her spot as one of the top and legendary South African actresses. She has won several awards and continues to be an advocate for young people all over the world. Get a glimpse at her spectacular resume and her interesting life story.

Xolile Tshabalala is a South African actress and film director who packs major talent and not just in the world of acting. Aside from her successful career, she has fallen prey to various negative aspects of life, but she took them with stride and rose above it all to continue shining.

Xolile Tshabalala's profile and bio

Real name: Xolile Tshabalala

Xolile Tshabalala Date of birth: 9th April, 1977

9th April, 1977 Xolile Tshabalala age: 44 years

44 years Place of birth: Vrede, Free State

Vrede, Free State Nationality: South African

South African Alma mater: National School of the Arts Theatre

National School of the Arts Theatre University: New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy Occupation: Director, producer, writer, editor

Director, producer, writer, editor Years active: 2002–present

2002–present Instagram: @xolile.tshabalala

@xolile.tshabalala Xolile Tshabalala movies and shows: Generations, Blood and Water, Rise etc.

Xolile Tshabalala's early life and education

Xolile was born on 9th April 1977 in Verde, Free State, and is 44 years old. She was born in her grandfather's bedroom; this was the beginning of a strong connection between the two. Their bond is so strong that she rarely did anything important without his input. She is named after her paternal grandmother.

The Generations star attended the National School of the Arts, where she graduated with honours and the title of Best Overall Performer. Later on, after gaining fame, she would leave acting for a while and join the New York Film Academy. However, she returned to South Africa after 5 years.

Xolile Tshabalala's career

During her matric year, Xolile had the opportunity to play alongside Thembi Mtshali, her mentor. They starred together in The Crucible, which was shown at the Market Theatre. After that, she took up the role of Julia Motene in Generations, finessing the character from 2002 to 2005. The actress has also starred in NCIS season 5, in the episode titled Designated Target in 2007.

She has also starred in several TV shows, such as Secret in my Bosom, Scoop Schoombie, Justice for All, Isidingo, and Soul City season 7. Not limited to on-screen acting, Xolile has also starred in various plays, including Another Child.

In 2005, she took time away from the screen to attend New York Film School. This was the step that would propel her to film production and directing. She would not only be on screen or on stage but behind it too, a jack of all trades. She returned to South Africa in 2010.

In 2010, some of the Xolile Tshabalala movies she was involved in included 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls and Intersexions. In 2011, she joined the cast of Muvhango, and in 2014, she was in Secrets and Sandals, among many other TV series.

In 2020, she debuted in one of the most rated TV series in South Africa, Blood and Water. She played the role of Nwibisa Bele, a main character on the popular Netflix series.

Xolile Tshabalala's nominations and awards

Xolile's talent is undeniable, and she has the nominations and awards to prove it. She has been nominated for 4 Golden Horn Awards for her role in Generations: The Legacy, Fallen, 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, and Rise.

Her awards are also prestigious, and they include the Duku Duku Viewers Choice award in 2003 and the People Magazine Crystal Award for best soap actress in 2004. Xolile Tshabalala's networth was estimated to be $2.5 million by sleekgist.com

Xolile Tshabalala's baby and personal life

Xolile had a pretty strong bond with her grandfather, who unfortunately passed away when she was just 12 years of age. Aside from being an impeccable actress, she claims to have the ability to contact beings in the spiritual realm.

During an interview, she recounts how she was once pregnant but unfortunately had a miscarriage. She says her grandfather disapproved of the person she was intimately involved with. One night, she had a dream where her grandfather said;

ngizoza ngizothatha umntwana (I'm coming to take the baby)

That day, she had a miscarriage. This would probably scare people frozen, but not Xolile. What about Xolile Tshabalala's husband? Well, she is not yet married, but when she does get married, you will hear about it first here.

Xolile Tshabalala's ANC comments

The Blood and Water actress brought the ANC officials to a scandal after they mocked a woman selling chicken feet. She took to her Instagram account, @xolile.tshabalala, and posted a video showing disgust for the actions of the leaders. The ANC officials have since apologized after they received a massive amount of hate for it.

Xolile Tshabalala leaves Generations

Her role on Generations ended in 2005, but she was recently asked to consider going back into soapies. She denied making a comeback in soapies,

Being on a soapie means you have a stable income. But my dreams are different now. I want to do work that puts Africa in a better life and inspires young Africans.

Xolile Tshabalala's skills speak for her, and she is doing big things in her career. You will be sure to see more of her on your screens; her star is only shining brighter!

