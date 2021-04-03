Milana Vayntrub’s net worth, age, kids, AT&T, relationship

Milana Vayntrub is making it big in the US as an author, actress, and stand-up comedian. The Uzbekistan-born star's YouTube videos made her famous internationally when they got over 11 million views. After that, she turned her web content into an MTV pilot.

Milan was enlisted on Adweek magazine's Creative 100 issue in 2016 because of playing saleswoman Lily Adams in the AT&T commercials, her documentary works, and activism projects. As a writer, her book inspired the creation of Adult Swim's 2005 animated film, Robot Chicken.

Profile summary

Full name Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub Famous as Lily from AT&T Gender Female Date of birth 8th March 1987 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Central Asia Residence USA Age 35 years (as of August 2022) Alma mater Beverly Hills High School, University of California Qualification Bachelor of arts degree Career Actress, film director, writer, and stand-up comedian Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Father Alexander Vayntrub Mother's name Unknown Brothers 1 Unknown Unknown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Children 1 Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Approx. Figure measurements 35-25-36 inches (Approx.) Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Light brown Net worth $3 million (Approx.) Instagram @mintmilana Twitter @MintMilana TikTok mintmilana Facebook Milana Vayntrub

Who is Milana Vayntrub?

Milana is a familiar face to millions who watched AT&T commercials, NBC drama series, This Is Us, in 2016, Sloane TV series, and more television projects she has participated in.

How old is Milana Vayntrub?

Milana Vayntrub's age is 35 years as of August 2022. She was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 8th March 1987.

What nationality is Lily from AT&T?

The actress is an American citizen of Jewish ethnicity. Her family moved to Los Angeles in August of 1989 due to religious persecution, and their relatives accommodated them.

HIAS and other Jewish resettlement organizations helped her parents get jobs. Milana was her parents' translator ever since she learned English. She also did Barbie commercials to support her family because they struggled to sustain themselves financially.

What is Milana Vayntrub really like in real life?

Milana Vayntrub's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall. She weighs around 56 kg (123 lbs) and has light brown eyes and hair. The actress wears bra size US34C, shoe size US7, and dress size US4.

Education

She went to Beverly Hills High School and graduated from the University of California in San Diego with a bachelor of arts degree.

Career

The Upright Citizens Brigade comedy group trained Milana before her acting career kicked off. She has appeared in many television shows, movies, web series, and music videos.

Movies, web series, and music videos

Year Film's title/role 2011 Life Happens as Tanya 2012 Junk as Natasha 2015 Wrestling Isn't Wrestling as The Ultimate Warrior 2016 Ghostbusters as Subway Rat Woman 2019 Mother's Little Helpers as Lucy Pride 2020 The Shabbos Goy as Hannah 2021 Werewolves Within as Cecily Year Web series' title/role 2011–2014 CollegeHumor Originals as various characters 2011–2013 Live Prude Girls (YouTube) as Herself / various characters 2012 Daddy Knows Best as Nancy 2016 Jake and Amir Present: Lonely and Horny as Elana 2019 Marvel Rising: Ultimate Comics as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2020 Making Fun With Akilah and Milana as Herself 2022 Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl Year Music video's title/artist 2007 Can't Be Saved by Senses Fail 2011 Teenage Tide by Letting Up Despite Great Faults 2019 Hungry Child by Hot Chip

Television series

Year Television series' title/role 1995 ER as Tatiana 1997 Days of Our Lives as Young Kristen 2001–2002 Lizzie McGuire as Posse Member #1 / Cute Burper / Dancer 2004 The Division as Katerina Ominsky 2012 The League as Cute Girl in Bar 2013 Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous as Felicia 2013 Food Network Star as Video Caller 2013 Key & Peele as Vampire 2014 House of Lies as Christy 2014 Californication as Bad Actress 2014 Silicon Valley as Tara 2015 Other Space as Tina Shukshin 2016 Love as Natalie 2016, 2017 @midnight as Herself 2016–2017 This Is Us as Sloane Sandburg 2017 That Moment When as Jill 2018 Robot Chicken as Peppa Pig, Dino Daughter, Teenage Girl 2018 Marvel Rising: Initiation as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2018 Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2018 New Warriors as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2019 Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2019 Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2019 Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2019 Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2019 Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl 2020 Die Hart as Leah

Is Milana Vayntrub in a Marvel movie?

Milana Vayntrub's Marvel roles are Doreen Green and Squirrel Girl. She has been the voice artist behind these roles in several animated movies of the Marvel Rising franchise.

Milana Vayntrub's AT&T role

She worked for AT&T from 2013 to 2016 and took a break before returning in 2020. The star has appeared in over 40 sports commercials for the company.

What is Lily from At&T's net worth?

Milana Vayntrub's net worth of $3 million makes her one of Hollywood's millionaire celebrity mums in Hollywood.

How much does Lily from AT&T earn?

Milana Vayntrub's AT&T salary was $500,000.

How much does Milana Vayntrub make per commercial?

Her earnings are as high as $500,000 per commercial.

John Mayer and Milana Vayntrub's relationship

Milana Vayntrub and John Mayer broke up in 2006. She was 19 while the famous singer/songwriter was 28 years old when they ended their romance.

Everyone who knows them wishes they got married. John has dated several celebrities after Milana, including Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, and Cameron Diaz.

Who is Milana Vayntrub married to?

The actress has one child with her husband. There are no pictures of Milana Vayntrub's baby's father on her social media pages, and his name is also unknown to the public.

Before getting married, the actress said she wished to marry a great cook and was afraid to introduce her man to fans more than to discuss her love life with her parents.

Milana Vayntrub's AT&T's sexual harassment story

The actress to stop posting online memes that objectified her. People would manipulate her old pictures and discuss her curvaceous appearance in a distasteful sexual manner.

The public listened and stopped attacking her. Such incidences make Milana careful of the TV roles she partakes in. She examines how much skin she shows and whether it is a violent or sexual scene.

Did AT&T's Lily have a baby?

In March 2021, people speculated that she was pregnant when they noticed changes in her television images. The actress on 21st March via Twitter.

Milana revealed she was not pregnant and wanted to appear like that on ads because of people's unwelcome comments about her physical appearance. She has, however, been pregnant before, but she did not have the baby.

She terminated her pregnancy ten years ago due to financial reasons. Milana explained in The Daily Beast's essay that she got pregnant for the first time after accidentally missing her birth control severally.

She also shared the same story on her Instagram page. Her mother and boyfriend supported her decision. At that time, she was a college student in her early 20s, working a series of jobs and living with her boyfriend in an apartment she could barely afford.

Fun facts about Milana Vayntrub

The lady loves children and is an activist for immigrant children.

Her social media pages have images of kids, friends, and family.

Milana started a successful social media campaign called #CantDoNothing after graduating from university. The campaign supported children in Syria during the civil war.

The actress is a pro-ab*ortion activist. She supports pregnancy termination based on important reasons.

How much does Lily from the AT&T commercials make?

She earns around $500,000 per commercial and has accumulated around $3 million net worth.

Who is the black actress in the new At&T commercial?

The new AT&T commercial in 2022 features Afro-Cuban actress Rosario Dawson. She is an American citizen.

Milana Vayntrub has a golden heart. Fighting for immigrants' rights is difficult, especially when children are involved. However, she steps in the gap and speaks up for them. Her selflessness encourages more humans to help one another.

