Everything about Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Lyssa Chapman

Lyssa Rae Chapman is an American television personality, businesswoman, bounty hunter and former bail bondswoman. She rose to stardom for her role on the reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, where she starred alongside her father, Duane Chapman, to track down and capture wanted fugitives. This role made Rae a household name in the film industry. Here is everything you need to know about Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter, Lyssa.

In 2005, at 18, Chapman made her career debut working with her dad at the family bail bonds company. Photo: @mslyssac on Instagram (modified by author)

Although Chapman no longer makes on-screen appearances, there are a lot of exciting details to uncover about her. Rae's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Lyssa Chapman's profile summary and bio

Full name Lyssa Chapman Nickname Baby Lyssa Gender Female Date of birth June 10 1987 Age 36 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence Honolulu, Hawaii Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Parents Duane Chapman and Lyssa Rae Brittain Siblings Seven brothers, three sisters Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 116 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Body measurements in inches 29-22-33 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Homosexual Marital status Married and divorced Spouse Leiana Evensen Children Abbie Mae and Madalynn Grace Galanti Profession Businesswoman Net worth $500,000 Instagram @mslyssac Twitter @BabyLyssaC Facebook @Lyssa Chapman

Lyssa Chapman's age

The former on-screen sensation is active on all her social media platforms. Photo: @mslyssac on Instagram (modified by author)

Lyssa was born on June 10 1987, in Denver, Colorado, USA. As of 2023, she is 36 years old. The businesswoman holds American nationality and is of Caucasian ethnicity. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Family background

The Denver native's parents are Duane Chapman and Lyssa Rae Brittain. Duane is an American reality star, former bail bondsman and bounty hunter. Her father raised Lyssa until she was 10, after which she relocated to live with her mother in a small Alaskan town and had no contact with her dad for six years. The entrepreneur has 10 siblings from her father's five wives.

Lyssa Chapman's height

The former television star stands 5 feet 2 inches or 116 centimetres tall, weighing 50 kilograms or 110 pounds. Her body measurements are 29-22-33 inches. Rae's shoe size is 5 (US). In addition, she has blonde hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Relationship status

In February 2016, Chapman started dating Leiana Evensen and eventually married in July 2022. Photo: @mslyssac on Instagram (modified by author)

How old was Lyssa Chapman when she had her baby? At 15, the former bail bondswoman gave birth to her first daughter Abbie Mae. However, Abbie's biological father, who was 24 then, was arrested for statutory sexual abuse. In February 2009, Lyssa married Braham "Bo" Galanti in Oahu, Hawaii.

Although the pair has one child, Madalynn Grace Galanti, they divorced after two years of marriage. Lyssa Chapman's children share a close sibling bond. In February 2016, Chapman started dating Leiana Evensen and eventually married in July 2022. Lyssa Chapman's wife is a fitness instructor and adventure lover.

What does Lyssa Chapman do now?

In 2005, at 18, Chapman made her career debut working with her dad at the family bail bonds company, Da Kine Bail Bonds. She also worked as a bounty hunter with her father in the reality TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter. Unfortunately, on May 21 2012, A&E cancelled the show after eight seasons. What happened to baby Lyssa from Dog? In 2018, the celebrity daughter founded a tanning salon and opened an online clothing line.

Lyssa Chapman's net worth

Lyssa was born on June 10 1987, in Denver, Colorado, USA. Photo: @mslyssac on Instagram (modified by author)

As of 2023, Lyssa's net worth is estimated at $500,000, and she earns $25,000-$50,000 annually. She has amassed this wealth from her business ventures. Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter lives a comfortable life in Hawaii's Kaneohe area of Honolulu.

Lyssa Chapman's profiles

The former on-screen sensation is active on all her social media platforms. She has 298k followers on Instagram with 524 posts. On the other hand, the entrepreneur has 394.9k Twitter followers and 601k Facebook followers.

Lyssa Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter, rose in her career ranks thanks to her role in the TV show. She prefers to maintain a low-key lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life under wraps and away from public scrutiny.

