Did Stephen A and Molly Qerim have a relationship? All about her personal life

Molly Qerim is the familiar female face and voice who commands the desk on ESPN's morning show, First Take. The Emmy Award-winner is at the helm, working alongside Stephen A. Smith and a rotating team of guests to moderate influential personalities with warmth and authority. With such popularity, details about Qerim's personal and professional life are subject to public scrutiny. This article has everything you need to know about the television personality.

Due to her eloquence and fluency in English, Molly is regarded as one of the best female sports anchors ever. Here is a glimpse of her exciting biography.

Molly Qerim's profile summary and bio

Full name Molly Ann Qerim Nickname Molly Gender Female Date of birth March 31 1984 Age 39 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace New Haven, Connecticut, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York City Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Cheshire High School, The University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 63 Weight in pounds 138 Body measurements in inches 37-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 93-68-96 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jalen Anthony Rose Profession TV host and philanthropist Net worth $4 million Instagram @mollyqerim Twitter @mollyqerim Facebook @MollyQerim

Molly Qerim's age

Qerim was born on March 31 1984, in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, to a Catholic mother and a Muslim father. As of 2023, she is 39 years old. The philanthropist holds American nationality and is of White ethnicity. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Educational background

The reporter attended Cheshire High School for her secondary education. She later joined The University of Connecticut to pursue a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in communication. Molly later enrolled at Quinnipiac University in Hamden to pursue a Master's in Broadcast Journalism.

Molly Qerim's height

Molly stands 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall, weighing 138 pounds or 63 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-27-38 inches (93-68-96 centimetres). The TV host has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Why did Molly Qerim have surgical operations?

In 2011, at 26, the sports anchor was diagnosed with chronic endometriosis. She underwent an operation to curb the disease from spreading to her liver and intestines. She is in good health and living a comfortable lifestyle in Manhattan, New York City.

Molly Qerim's ex-husband

The television personality was in a relationship with Jalen Anthony Rose, a retired American NBA star. The couple tied the knot in a colourful wedding in July 2018. Unfortunately, in December 2021, Jalen filed for divorce from Molly, citing infidelity.

Professional career

Qerim made her career debut as an anchor and reporter for the CBS Sports Network. She was also a studio anchor, hosting SEC Tonight, SEC Tailgate Show, Bracket Breakdown and MaxPreps Lemming Report. In 2018, Molly hosted College Football Live on ESPN and ESPN2, which earned her an Emmy Award. She has covered multiple Super Bowls, the NBA draft and the NBA All-Star Game, providing on-site reporting and interviews. On September 15 2015, Qerim hosted ESPN2's First Take after replacing Cari Champion.

How much money does Molly Qerim make?

As of 2023, the TV host has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has accumulated this bulk of wealth courtesy of her successful career as an anchor.

Molly Qerim's profile

The American philanthropist is very active on all her social media platforms. She has 526k followers on Instagram with 357 posts. On the other hand, Molly has 284.7k Twitter followers.

Molly Qerim is a celebrated sports anchor, moderator and Emmy Award-winning journalist. She regularly showcases her ability to connect with guests through interview segments on-screen. The talented reporter's life is worth emulating and is an excellent inspiration to many upcoming journalists.

