Who is Sadio Mane's girlfriend, and what is her nationality?

Most people want to know who the partners of famous footballers are. The question of who is Sadio Mane's girlfriend is not an exception. Melissa Reddy, a South African football journalist, is the girlfriend of Sadio Mane. She is one of the pioneer women in sports journalism and is very well respected.

The journalist was born on August 24, 1986, in South Africa, where she grew up in a sports-oriented family.

Melissa Reddy, the celebrity's girlfriend, grew up in a family that loves sports, making her play football and cricket, and she watched rugby as a child. She moved to the United Kingdom in 2014, and her love for football was one of the main reasons for relocating. Here is a glimpse of Sadio Mane's girlfriend's biography.

Melissa Reddy's profile summary and bio

Full name Melissa Reddy Date of birth August 24, 1986 Birthplace South Africa Age 36 (2022) Zodiac Sign Virgo Gender Female Nationality South African Sexual orientation Straight Partner Sadio Mane Height 5 feet 2 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Profession Sportscaster and author Net worth $5 million Current residence England Twitter @Melissa Reddy Facebook @Melissa Reddy Instagram @melissa_reddy

Melissa Reddy's age

Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

In August 2014, she, however, relocated to the United Kingdom.

Melissa Reddy's nationality

She is a great supporter of Liverpool.

What is Melissa Reddy's occupation?

Reddy is a sports journalist who started her career in South Africa, covering events. Melissa joined TEAMtalk media in 2007, where she worked across many sports. In 2011, she became Head of Football and Deputy Editor of KICK OFF magazine, Africa's most prominent sports publication.

She became the first female to hold such a post and the first to become a football analyst on SuperSport's Marquee shows Backpages and Monday Night Football. In November 2015, she became a Liverpool Correspondent.

Reddy wrote for The Athletic and was also made the senior football correspondent at JOE before joining The Independent as the Senior football correspondent in November 2019. Melissa, who is the female presenter on Sky Sports Football, has made several television appearances. They include; Sky Sports News, where she tackled racism, Sunday Supplement, Red Men TV and the BBD Premier League Show.

In 2020, Melissa started her podcast interview series Between The Lines with Melissa Reddy. The same year she released her first book entitled Believe Us. In 2021, Melissa was shortlisted in the Best Writer category in Football Supporters Association Awards. She has also been a guest on BBC Radio Five Live.

Melissa Reddy's net worth

Melissa is among the wealthiest sportscasters and has a massive following on Instagram, Twitter, and all her social media pages. Her net worth is estimated at $5 million, which results from the high-profile jobs she has held that attract good salaries.

Melissa is among the wealthiest sportscasters and has a massive following on Instagram, Twitter, and all her social media pages.

What club does Melissa Reddy support?

Melissa was brought up in a family that valued football. Her family was torn between Manchester United and Tottenham. Reddy, however, has been a fan of Liverpool. Melissa's most memorable moment was when Robbie Fowler scored against Arsenal in August 1994, a few days after her birthday.

In a male-dominated industry, Sadio Mane's girlfriend, Reddy, has worked her way up that field and made sure she has delivered just like her mates from her male counterpart. Her excellent work ethic and quality output have made her relevant in her work, making her hold senior positions back to back.

