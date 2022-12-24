Kimmi Scott's age, family, occupation, health, profiles, facts, net worth

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Kimmi Scott has been making headlines since the inception of the Oprah Winfrey reality show. Interestingly, she has become one of the fans' favourites, and they are concerned about her life, especially with her recent revelation about her health. But then, what is Kimmi Scott's age, and what happened to her health?

Who is Kimmi Scott? Kimmi is an American registered nurse, reality TV star, actress, chef, and real estate agent. She became famous for her appearance alongside her husband, Maurice Scott, in the reality show Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The TV show's plot revolves around the lives of three successful African-American couples who team up to restore the booming city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.

Kimmi Scott's profile summary and bio

Full name Kimberlee Grant Scott Popular name Kimmi Scott Gender Female Date of birth 5 February 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Huntsville, Alabama Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 141 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Maurice Scott Children 4 School Pine Forge Academy, Oakland University, University of Alabama Profession Reality TV personality, chef, entrepreneur, real estate agent, actress Net worth $10 million Social media presence Instagram

Early life

The real estate agent was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She grew up with her parents and sister, Nicole Grant Holmes. However, she keeps low profile life, and information about her parents' names is unknown.

How old is Kimmi from Huntsville?

Kimmi Scott's age in 2022 is 33 years old. She was born on 5 February 1989.

Regarding her educational background, the businesswoman had her primary education at several Seventh Adventist schools before graduating from Pine Forge Academy in 1987. She also studied at Oakland University before attending the University of Alabama in 1994, where she had a bachelor's degree in nursing.

Kimmi Scott's occupation

The multifaceted actress pursues different endeavours. She is a registered nurse and one of the front liners during the COVID period. Aside from this, she works as a licensed real estate agent and is in charge of Scott Imperium Property. As a realtor, she works at Capstone Realtor.

Kimmi is also an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She serves as the executive director of Spectrum Home Health Agency, a non-profit organisation. Likewise, Kimmi loves cooking, and as a chef, she co-founded K&K Catering Services. In the same light, she has an e-book called Kimmi's Kitchen that showcases homemade recipes on her website.

Still, as a reality TV personality, she is popular on the OWN reality show Love and Marriage: Huntsville. It is the Kingdom Reign Entertainment for ITV America, and it premiered in 2019. It showcases the life of three wonderful couples: Kimmy and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and Martell and Melody Holt.

How old is Marsau Scott?

The co-star in Love & Marriage: Huntsville is 43 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17 October 1979. Aside been married to LaTisha Scott, he works as a general contractor and the president of Scholt Industries Inc, a construction company.

How old is LaTisha Scott?

The celebrity and businesswoman is 41 in 2022. She was born on 1 October 1981. She owns a real estate company and works as the CEO of Infinity Property LLC. She is Kimmi's sister-in-law to Kimmi.

Personal life

Kimmi Scott is married to Maurice Scott, a legal bachelor's degree holder, and he works at Credit 1 USA, a credit repair company. He graduated from the University of Troy, earning a bachelor's degree in business administration and management. They married on 25 August 2018, though their marriage is yet to be blessed with a child.

However, Maurice has three children from his past relationship: Tatyana, D'Shalya, and Maurice Jr. On the other hand, Kimmi Scott has a son, Jaylin, from her previous relationship.

Kimmi Scott's health

On the 12 November 2022 episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Kimmi, alongside her husband, revealed she had been diagnosed with stage two cancer after a lump was detected in her breast. Since the day Kimmi Scott's facts about her health surfaced, fans online have been showering her with prayer and love, although some castigated her.

Net worth

According to Explore Net Worth's website, Kimmi Scott's net worth is estimated at $10 million. Her several careers are the backbone of her fortune.

Kimmi Scott's age reveals she is a youngster exploring her various talent in several ways. Her debut in the reality show has made her famous, and she is keen to do more.

