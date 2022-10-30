Nursing course at UNISA in 2022: Full list with admission requirements

Through education, you can pursue some prestigious careers, such as nursing and give back to society. So, which universities in South Africa are offering nursing courses? Here is what you should know about the nursing course at UNISA in 2022.

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is one of the country's most recognized and biggest learning centers.

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is one of the country's most recognized and biggest learning institutions. It offers various competitive programs geared towards impacting the lives of learners and society at large. Nursing at UNISA is highly competitive, and students have been known to grab the opportunities once they arise. So, does UNISA offer nursing?

Nursing courses at UNISA in 2022

The course enables students to gain knowledge, skills, and experience that help them to provide services and care. With the right training, students can discharge their duties individually and as part of an able team.

UNISA offers nursing courses at various levels.

Does UNISA have nursing courses?

Yes, the institution of higher learning offers this course at various levels. At the end of the study tenure, a student is well-equipped with various skills, which include financial administration, organisational support skills, professionalism and ethical values.

What are the requirements for nursing at UNISA?

The University of South Africa offers various levels of nursing to prospective and qualified students. For instance, they offer a Bachelor of Arts in nursing program. This course is provided through distance learning mode.

A student is required in every registration to provide an annual practicing certificate issued by the South African Nursing Council (SANC).

Upon registration, you need to indicate midwife and general nurse.

However, if you are not registered as a midwife, you can only consider the BA (CUR)–HHS. Prospective candidates can only apply for the course once they have received confirmation from UNISA that their application has been successful.

The University of South Africa offers a bridging course in nursing.

However, the university holds the right to process, cancel, or refuse any registration in case the applicants have incorrectly admitted to a qualification.

UNISA Bridging Course for Nursing

The University of South Africa offers a bridging course where one can study for a diploma. Successful completion of the diploma enables a prospective candidate to qualify for a bachelor's of nursing. Requirements for the diploma course are;

A national senior certificate (NSC) Minimum of 30% in the language of teaching and learning

How do I apply for nursing at UNISA?

Earning a spot to study at the University of South Africa has never been this easy. To study nursing at UNISA, you need at least 360 credits.

UNISA offers a Bachelor of Arts in nursing program.

Can I study nursing with 21 points?

A prospective student can study this course with a minimum of 20 APS/AS. You are required to have a SAQA ID of 5365. Once on board, you must pass a certain number of modules and NQF-level credits to graduate within a certain amount of time. A student must pass a certain number of modules or credits each year to re-register and proceed with their qualification.

A nursing course at UNISA will provide you with an opportunity to make your dreams come true. Pursue your career in the medical field by grabbing a chance to study at a prestigious university.

