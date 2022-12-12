Ricky Hollywood's age, bio, career, team, relationship, social media, net worth

Over the years, podcasting has become a significant social media production trend. Famous figures are now creating audio and video podcasts to discuss interesting topics that help them develop deeper connections with their followers. One such figure is Ricky Hollywood. She is a comedy lover and a football fan specialising in podcast sports analysis. This has made her gain popularity over the years.

Ricky Hollywood is an American podcaster and producer who has worked for NFL Media for over half a decade.

Hollywood is an American podcaster and producer who has worked for NFL Media for over half a decade. Erica is a woman who loves her life and career, although she prefers to live a simple and quiet life.

Profile summary

Full name Erica Tamposi Nickname Ricky Hollywood Date of birth 1991 Age 31 years as of 2022 Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation Podcaster and producer Sexual orientation Gay Partner Katie Net worth $750,000 Instagram @Ericatamposi Twitter

Ricky Hollywood's biography

Ricky is an American producer and well-known podcaster. She serves as the director of the NFL Network and is also in charge of productions associated with the NFL broadcasts. In addition, Hollywood is a broadcast podcaster for a comedic talk show hosted by two individuals. The duo is referred to as Ricky and Emma VP.

Born in 1991, Erica is 31 years old as of 2022.

The NFL podcast is produced every week. They both add a unique touch to the interviews they conduct on the podcast. Ricky and Colleen Wolfe host it. Colleen Wolfe is the host of Thursday Night, while Tamposi hosts Good Morning Football. The podcast involves the two having football-related conversations with their friends.

Ricky Hollywood's age

Born in 1991, Erica is 31 years old as of 2022. Her exact birth date and months are yet to be disclosed to the public. This is because she prefers to maintain and live a simple and private life. The podcaster was born and raised in the United States.

Education

Although information about Erica's educational background is yet to be disclosed to the public, it is evident that she is well-learned. She is eloquent and has good diction. From her work as a podcaster and producer, one can quickly tell that she has confidence.

Ricky Hollywood's relationship

Hollywood manages to keep her relationship details on the low. However, in an interview, she revealed that she doesn't like men. This confirmed that she is gay. She also posed a photo of her kissing her partner, Katie, on Instagram.

Ricky Hollywood's partner is known as Katie.

Ricky Hollywood's NFL

Erica has been working at NFL Media for over six years. She joined the media company in 2016. She has attended different NFL functions, such as Lucas Oil Stadium, which was held in Indianapolis. Together with Emma VP, they host a talk show where they ask their guests about sports, music and pop culture.

They ask their guests questions and engage them in in-game segments. This, in turn, makes their show more exciting and fun to listen to. Emma and Ricky, who identify as Broads, are often joined by guest Colleen Wolfe. They cover top stories that have been trending weekly.

Bush League and Dear Broads are some of the segments on their talk show. Ricky Hollywood's career has thrived in NFL over time. Ricky Hollywood's JET contract has also helped her build a name for herself in sports.

Ricky Hollywood's new job

With the desire to become a director, Ricky moved out of Los Angeles. She later took on a role in 2016 as a producer of the Around The NFL podcast. After six years of working with NFL Media, Erica recently joined Super Bowl champion Rams as a content creator.

She narrates that it has been hard for her to exit NFL and leave behind her fellow hosts. However, Tamposi holds dear the time and moments she spent with her former ATN podcast partner. She is quoted saying,

As far as the support I've got from the Around The NFL guys; I feel like I'm in such a better position to succeed because of them. I would not be where I am in my career without their love and support. Those guys are truly family.

Ricky Hollywood's net worth

The producer has also accumulated a bulk of wealth estimated at $750,000 as of 2022. Her career can be attributed to her source of wealth.

Ricky Hollywood's social media

After six years of working with NFL Media, Erica joins Super Bowl champion Rams as a content creator.

Tamposi enjoys a large following on her social media handles. She is most active on Instagram and Twitter. For example, Ricky Hollywood's Instagram has about 17.3 followers, while on Twitter, she has over 17,000 followers as of 15 December 2022.

For the longest time, the world of sports has been dominated by men. However, women like Ricky Hollywood have gone against all odds to ensure this is not the case. She has climbed the career ladder as a sports analyst, discussing sensitive topics around sports. With the rise of podcast media, her career will continue to thrive. Erica might be the change women need in sports media.

