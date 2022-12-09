Everything to know about Vikkstar's girlfriend, Ellie Harlow

Ellie Harlow is a London-based celebrity girlfriend. She gained fame when she started dating English YouTuber Vikram Singh Barn, popularly known as Vikkstar123. The couple got engaged in December 2021. How well do you know Vikkstar's girlfriend, Ellie Harlow?

Vikkstar and Ellie Harlow have been together since 2019. Photo: @vikkstagram on Instagram (modified by author)

Vikram Barn rose to fame as one of the seven members of The Sidemen YouTube group from London. He dropped out of University College London, where he was pursuing a natural sciences degree to make YouTube his full-time career.

Ellie Harlow's profiles summary and bio

Real name Ellie Harlow Year of birth 1997 Age About 25 years in 2022 Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height About 5 feet 6 inches Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Relationship status Engaged Fiancé YouTuber Vikkstar Famous for Being Vikkstar's girlfriend

Ellie Harlow's age

Vikkstar's girlfriend was born in 1997 in London, England, and she is about 25 years old in 2022. Ellie Harlow's birthday is not known.

How did Ellie Harlow and Vikkstar meet?

YouTuber Vikram Barn popped the question in December 2021 in Dubai. Photo: @vikkstagram on Instagram (modified by author)

The pair started dating in 2019, but she first appeared on the YouTuber's Instagram in April 2020. It is not clear how the two met. Vikram proposed to Ellie in December 2021 in front of Dubai's seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel.

How old is Vikkstar?

Vikram was born on 2nd August 1995 in Guildford, Surrey, England, and is 27 years in 2022. He is the youngest of three children.

Is Vikkstar 123 from India?

The internet star is a British national with Indian ancestral roots. He was born in Guilford, Surrey, England and grew up in Sheffield.

Ellie Harlow's occupation

It is not known what Ellie was doing before meeting YouTuber Vikram Barn. She prefers to live a private life and is not active on social media platforms. She is only seen on her fiancé's posts and sometimes accompanies him to red-carpet events.

Vikram Barn rose to fame as part of the Sidemen YouTube group. Photo: @vikkstagram on Instagram (modified by author)

Ellie Harlow's net worth

Harlow's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it between $1 million and $5 million. Meanwhile, her fiancé's net worth is about $10 million in 2022.

Ellie Harlow's height

Vikkstar's girlfriend stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Ellie Harlow cherishes a private lifestyle, despite being engaged to one of the most popular YouTubers. She is not on the internet, and Vikkstar revealed in a previous interview that he likes that a part of him is not on social media.

