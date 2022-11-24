Who are the Sidemen members? Everything to know about them!

The Sidemen is a London-based YouTube group consisting of internet personalities: KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S. The group was formed on 19th October 2013 by the original six members as The Ultimate Sidemen. W2S joined as the other Sidemen members in 2014. The main channel currently has 17.3 million subscribers, with its associate channels having 12 million subscribers combined.

All the Sidemen members are from the United Kingdom, most of whom were friends before the formation of the group. The group members are mostly known for their hilarious reaction videos and skits. They are currently the biggest YouTube group in Britain. They also own companies and the brand name, Sidemen, in which all the members are directors.

Who are the Sidemen?

What are the Sidemen's real names? Discover lesser-known details regarding all the Sidemen members.

Josh Bradley - Zerkaa

Josh Bradley, popularly known as Zerkaa or Josh Zerker, is a British YouTuber and internet personality. The 28-year-old was born in Bermondsey, South London, England. He is currently dating fellow YouTube personality, Freya Nightingale. Zerkaa was named the ninth most influential internet creator by the Sunday times. He currently has more than 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channels, with more than 700 million hours watched. Various sources estimate Josh Bradley's net worth in 2022 between $900,000 and $1.5 million.

Simon Minter - Miniminter

Simon Minter, popularly known as Miniminter, is a British gamer, YouTuber and social media personality. He was born in Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England, on 7th September 1992. He started his first YouTube channel at the age of 15, around the time when he met KSI, a fellow Sidemen. The 30-year-old is now one of the most successful YouTubers in Britain, with more than 16 million combined subscribers across his four YouTube channels. Miniminter has more than 40 million subscribers across all his social media accounts.

Tobi Brown - TBJZL

TBJZL, real name Tobit “Tobi” John Brown, is an English streamer, musician, YouTuber and social media personality. Tobi was born to a Nigerian family on 8th April 1993 in Hackney, London. The influencer has more than 6 million subscribers across his three YouTube channels. His videos have been watched more than 500 million times. In 2019, the Sunday Times listed him as the 38th most influential content creator. The 29-year-old released his hit single, Destined for Greatness, which topped several UK and Irish music charts.

Olajide William Olatunji - KSI

Olajide William Olatunji, popularly known as KSI, is a well-known English YouTuber, comedian, actor and rapper. He was born on 19th July 1993 in Watford, England. KSI quit school to follow his dreams, a move which his family heavily criticized. He started his YouTube channel in 2008, posting FIFA videos. He later branched into music to leverage his YouTube following, releasing songs like Lamborghini and Down Like That, among others.

KSI won the NME awards vlogger of the year in 2016. In 2018, the influencer took celebrity feuds to the next level by going on an amateur boxing match with fellow YouTuber Joe Weller and later Logan Paul. The matches earned KSI millions in dollars and popularity in the entertainment industry. He currently has a net worth of approximately $25 million.

Ethan Payne - Behzinga

Ethan Leigh Payne, known for his YouTube channel, Behzinga, is a British YouTuber, gamer and internet personality. He was born on 20th June 1995 in London, United Kingdom. Like most of the Sidemen, he started his entertainment career by posting FIFA and Grand Theft Auto videos on his YouTube channel. He now has 4.8 million subscribers on his main channel, Behzinga. He also has a side channel, Beh2inga, which has 1.9 million subscribers.

Vikram Barn - Vikkstar123

Vikram Singh Barn is an English internet personality known for his YouTube channel Vikkstar123. The 27-year-old was born on 2nd August 1995 in Guildford, England, to a Hindu family. He became popular through his gaming skills. He now has 7.59 million subscribers on his main channel and 4.3 million more subscribers on his three other channels. In 2021, he was featured in the film, The Wheel. He is currently engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Ellie Harlow.

Harry Lewis - W2S

Harold “Harry Sidemen” Christopher George Lewis is a YouTube and internet personality popularly known for his online names, Wroetoshaw, Harry and W2S. Harry was born on 24th November 1996 in Guernsey Island and is 25 years in 2022. Harry is currently one of the most prominent gamers on YouTube. He started his career at an early age by creating multiple channels. Harry launched his main channel, W2S, on 26th July 2012, and now his videos have been watched more than 4.2 billion times, gaining him 16.3 million subscribers.

Where are the Sidemen from?

The YouTube group is based in London, England. It has been active since 2013 and has seven members.

Who are the most famous Sidemen?

KSI has the most subscribers on YouTube, with more than 40 million combined subscribers on his personal channels. Influencer W2S comes second with 16 million subscribers on his main channel.

What is the Sidemen's net worth?

The Sidemen is a commercial brand that has leveraged its audience and created several companies operating from its headquarters in West Sussex, England. The companies include; Sidemen Clothing Ltd., Sidemen Holdings Ltd., Sidemen Entertainment Ltd. and Sidemen Ventures Ltd. The brand has an estimated net worth of $25 million in 2022. The individual members are also multi-millionaires.

Are the Sidemen friends?

The seven members of the YouTube group are friends. They started playing online video games in 2010 and have grown their fanbase to over 140 million in 2022.

Why did Vik leave Sidemen?

Vik left the group's house in November 2018 to start living in his own apartment. However, he still creates content with the group.

How old is KSI?

KSI was born on 19th June 1993 in London, England. He is 29 years old in 2022.

Who owned the Sidemen House?

The Sidemen House was bought in 2016, and KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, and Vikkstar123 used to live there. The mansion was located on a private property in Keston Park and costs about $8.6 million. It was believed that KSI bought the house, but the group never confirmed. By 2019, the members had started living in their own apartments.

The Sidemen members are currently one of the most influential groups on YouTube. They started small but have now established themselves in the entertainment industry across the United Kingdom and globally.

