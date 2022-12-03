Who is Tommy Lee's ex-wife Elaine Starchuk? All to know

In recent years, the majority of celebrity marriages have been associated with the idea of fleeting happiness and divorce. In the 1980s, Elaine Starchuk's seven-day marriage to Tommy Lee, a well-known musician and the band Motley Crue's drummer, was one such incident that sparked a frenzy online. Then, again, who is the American musician's ex-wife, and where is she now?

Elaine Starchuk is a former model and dancer. She is a Canadian-born business mogul and CEO of Enlightened Lashes. However, she is famously known as the ex-wife of the American rock star. Her love for modelling from a young age made her appear and pose in reputable and notable magazines in the US, like Playboy and Penthouse.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elaine Margaret Starchuk Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 65 Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Tommy Lee and Todd Marshall Profession Former model, dancer, businesswoman Net worth $500

Early life

The celebrity ex-wife was born Elaine Margaret Starchuk in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was an only child who lived and grew up with her Canadian parents in her hometown. Her father was a lawyer, and her mother was a secretary for a local company. Elaine Starchuk's age is 58 years. She was born on 7 April 1964.

As for Elaine Starchuk's education, she attended and graduated from high school and college in Canada. She had a thing for modelling and catwalk since her high school days.

What is Elaine Starchuk's occupation?

When she was 18 years old and had graduated from high school, Tommy Lee's ex-wife travelled to the United States to pursue her modelling goals. She got a breast enlargement operation before because she was pursuing the glamorous and fascinating life that comes with the stroll.

Nevertheless, in 1982, she landed her first job with the prestigious Playboy magazine. Because of her brilliance and beauty, she also lived in the Hugh Hefner Penthouse, where she honed her skills.

From there, she gained notoriety in modelling, and her images appeared in prestigious magazines. She gave up modelling and dancing after a while and started her own business, Enlightened Lashes. She founded it in 2007 and operated as the CEO.

Moreover, the former model also developed the Enlightened Eyelash Academy, a beauty school where she teaches people about eyelash extensions and other items. Her business catered to famous people like Avril Lavigne.

Elaine Starchuk is credited with being the first person to develop an eyelash extension course in Canada. She is also the creator of Faux Mink, an eyelash brand sold now in Canada and Asia.

Elaine Starchuk's dating history and personal life

The former model has had several romances during her life and profession, all of which have not turned out well. She dated David Coverdale, Vince Neli, and Gregg Giuffria, all of whom were in the Motley Crue band. Later, she met Tommy Lee, the band's drummer and singer.

Beginning their careers in March 1982, the pair got to know one another. They married on 24 November 1984 after two years of dating. Elaine Starchuk's husband was 20 years old at the time, and she was 18. However, the marriage was dissolved after seven days, and they finalised the divorce formally in 1985.

They kept the cause for the split a secret, but Eliane Starchuk afterwards tried her luck in two more relationships, first with Nikki Sixx and then with Taime Downe. She also experienced a futile four-year marriage to Todd Marshall. Her most recent union lasted only five years with Anders Erikson. Although unmarried, she is still widely recognised as Tommy Lee's first wife.

Who are Tommy Lee's parents?

Tommy's father was born Thomas Lee Bass on 3 October 1962 in Athens, Greece, to David Lee Thomas Bass, an American US sergeant. Tommy's mother is Vassiliki Papadimitriou, a 1957 Miss Greece beauty contestant.

Who has Tommy Lee been married to?

He is married to Brittany Furlan. Following their 2017 meeting, on 14 February 2019, they married. Nonetheless, he married two other women besides his wife and Elaine Starchuk.

Heather Locklear, whom he wed in 1986, was his second wife. He married Pamela Anderson in 1995 and had two sons, Bradon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Net worth

According to the Featured Biography website, Elaine Starchuk's net worth is estimated at $500 thousand. Her numerous brand endorsements, the beauty company, and her modelling career earned this much.

Where is Elaine Starchuk now?

She lives a quiet life in Canada, where she runs her beauty company. She is a cancer survivor. On 13 May 2013, at the counter of the Langley, Virginia Nature Fare shop in Canada, she suffered a fatal accident. She ultimately underwent a breast implant in December 2013 and an alleged lip enlargement.

Elaine Starchuk is a prominent Canadian businesswoman. She had both highs and lows in her life as a superstar. However, she continues to be known for her union with a pop singer and numerous endeavours.

