Meet Chris Distefano’s wife: Bio and personal life of Jazzy Distefano
Сelebrity biographies

by  Ruth Gitonga

Chris Distefano’s wife, Jazzy Distefano, is an American certified fitness instructor and healthy living advocate. She made headlines in 2015 for her romantic involvement with the renowned stand-up comedian. Jazzy’s dedication to helping women overcome postpartum depression has made her outstanding in her profession.

What does Jazzy Distefano do for a living?
Jazzy Distefano is a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer. Photo: @jazzymethod on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Jazzy and Chris’ marriage has stood the test for eight years to become admired by many. However, beyond her marriage to the celebrity, there are juicy details to uncover about the personal trainer.

Jazzy Distefano’s profile summary and bio

Full nameJasmine Canuelas
NicknameJazzy
GenderFemale
Date of birthApril 17 1984
Age39 years old (2023)
Zodiac signAries
BirthplaceBrooklyn, New York, USA
Current residenceNew York City, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityLatina
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet5’6’’
Height in centimetres168
Weight in kilograms59
Weight in pounds130
Body measurements in inches36-27-37
Body measurements in centimetres91-68-93
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsEdwin and Liz Canuelas
SiblingsStraight
SexualityStraight
Marital statusMarried
SpouseChris Distefano
ChildrenDelilah, Tristan and Violette
ProfessionFitness instructor, healthy living advocate and social media influencer
Net worth$1–5 million
Instagram @jazzymethod

Jazzy Distefano’s age

Jazzy Distefano’s net worth
Jazzy Method incorporates music to motivate people during bodyweight exercises. Photo: @jazzymethod on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The fitness instructor (aged 39 as of 2023) was born on April 17, 1984, in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Family background

Jazzy Distefano’s parents, Edwin and Liz, are Latin Americans from Puerto Rico. Edwin worked at Lutheran Medical Centre. Sadly, he died on January 26, 2018. Distefano grew up alongside two siblings, her sister, Jessica Canuelas, and a brother.

Jazzy Distefano’s height

The Instagram sensation stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs 59 kilograms or 130 pounds. Her body measurements are 91-68-93 centimetres (36-27-37 inches).

Who are Jazzy Distefano’s kids?

Chris Distefano and Jazzy share two daughters. Their first daughter, Delilah, was born in May 2015, whereas Violette Luna, their second child, was born in June 2021. The couple also has a child named Tristan from Jasmine’s previous relationship.

Jazzy Distefano’s parents
Jazzy Distefano's zodiac sign is Aries. Photo: @jazzymethod on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What does Jazzy Distefano do for a living?

Jasmine is a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer. She is highly skilled in Zumba, spin, group fitness and other wellness programs. The celebrity spouse trains women to keep fit and overcome postpartum depression. Her program, Jazzy Method BTM (Bodyweight Training to Music), incorporates music to motivate people during bodyweight exercises.

In addition, Jazzy Distefano’s partner is a social media influencer. On her YouTube channel, Jazzy Method, she uploads fitness videos and creates live classes for clients who pay through the Patreon service. The Instagram star is affiliated with high-end brands, including Eat To Evolve, Storksak and Staten Island Bakery.

How much is Jazzy Distefano’s net worth?

Jazzy has an estimated net worth of $1–5 million in 2023. She has accumulated this wealth from her successful career as a fitness instructor, healthy living advocate and social media influencer.

Jazzy Distefano’s age
Chris Distefano is a renowned stand-up comedian. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris
Source: Getty Images

Chris Distefano’s wife, Jazzy Distefano, has recently gained some notoriety because of her fantastic workout films that promote weight loss with music. Her weight loss journey after the birth of her second child has inspired many.

