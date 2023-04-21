Meet Chris Distefano’s wife: Bio and personal life of Jazzy Distefano

Chris Distefano’s wife, Jazzy Distefano, is an American certified fitness instructor and healthy living advocate. She made headlines in 2015 for her romantic involvement with the renowned stand-up comedian. Jazzy’s dedication to helping women overcome postpartum depression has made her outstanding in her profession.

Jazzy Distefano is a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer. Photo: @jazzymethod on Instagram (modified by author)

Jazzy and Chris’ marriage has stood the test for eight years to become admired by many. However, beyond her marriage to the celebrity, there are juicy details to uncover about the personal trainer.

Jazzy Distefano’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jasmine Canuelas Nickname Jazzy Gender Female Date of birth April 17 1984 Age 39 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 130 Body measurements in inches 36-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-68-93 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Edwin and Liz Canuelas Siblings Straight Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Chris Distefano Children Delilah, Tristan and Violette Profession Fitness instructor, healthy living advocate and social media influencer Net worth $1–5 million Instagram @jazzymethod

Jazzy Distefano’s age

Jazzy Method incorporates music to motivate people during bodyweight exercises. Photo: @jazzymethod on Instagram (modified by author)

The fitness instructor (aged 39 as of 2023) was born on April 17, 1984, in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Family background

Jazzy Distefano’s parents, Edwin and Liz, are Latin Americans from Puerto Rico. Edwin worked at Lutheran Medical Centre. Sadly, he died on January 26, 2018. Distefano grew up alongside two siblings, her sister, Jessica Canuelas, and a brother.

Jazzy Distefano’s height

The Instagram sensation stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs 59 kilograms or 130 pounds. Her body measurements are 91-68-93 centimetres (36-27-37 inches).

Who are Jazzy Distefano’s kids?

Chris Distefano and Jazzy share two daughters. Their first daughter, Delilah, was born in May 2015, whereas Violette Luna, their second child, was born in June 2021. The couple also has a child named Tristan from Jasmine’s previous relationship.

Jazzy Distefano's zodiac sign is Aries. Photo: @jazzymethod on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Jazzy Distefano do for a living?

Jasmine is a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer. She is highly skilled in Zumba, spin, group fitness and other wellness programs. The celebrity spouse trains women to keep fit and overcome postpartum depression. Her program, Jazzy Method BTM (Bodyweight Training to Music), incorporates music to motivate people during bodyweight exercises.

In addition, Jazzy Distefano’s partner is a social media influencer. On her YouTube channel, Jazzy Method, she uploads fitness videos and creates live classes for clients who pay through the Patreon service. The Instagram star is affiliated with high-end brands, including Eat To Evolve, Storksak and Staten Island Bakery.

How much is Jazzy Distefano’s net worth?

Jazzy has an estimated net worth of $1–5 million in 2023. She has accumulated this wealth from her successful career as a fitness instructor, healthy living advocate and social media influencer.

Chris Distefano is a renowned stand-up comedian. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Chris Distefano’s wife, Jazzy Distefano, has recently gained some notoriety because of her fantastic workout films that promote weight loss with music. Her weight loss journey after the birth of her second child has inspired many.

