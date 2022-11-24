Who is Adam Beason from the Last Man Standing? Meet Catherine Bell's spouse

Adam Beason is a famous American writer and producer, well-known for his contributions to the blockbuster films: The B-Ring, The Ranger, and Death Becomes Her. Aside from his career achievements, Adam is known for being the ex-husband of Catherine Bell, who is a famous British-American actress and fashion model. Where is Adam Beason now? What happened to their marriage?

Adam Beason is one of the most famous producers, assistant directors, and screenwriters. Yet, despite being in the public limelight, he is one of the celebrities who successfully managed to keep their personal lives private. He was brought up in a good and supportive family in Los Angeles and is believed to have attended one of the reputed universities in America.

Adam Beason's profiles and bio

How old is Adam Beason?

His full name is Adam David Beason, and he was born on August 25, 1969, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Thus, Adam Beason's age is 53 years at present. Similarly, he is American by nationality and follows Christianity. His birth sign is Virgo.

Adam Beason's marriage

Mr Beason married Catherine Bell, a British-American actor and producer, on May 8, 1994. Adam met his wife on the set of Death Becomes Her, where he was an assistant to director Robert Zemeckis. Their marriage hit the rocks, and they separated in September 2011 after 17 years. In September 2015, their divorce was finalized, and they stayed as good friends.

Adam Beason's ex-wife

Catherine was born Catherine Lisa Bell on August 14, 1968, in London, United Kingdom. She is 54 years at present. Bell initially wanted to pursue a medical career but dropped out of college after being offered a modelling job in Japan. She stayed in Japan for a few years before returning to the US, deciding to try acting. She is popularly known for starring in the JAG TV series from 1995 to 2005.

Other notable films and TV appearances include The Triangle, Bruce Almighty, Evan Almighty and The Do-Over. She also starred in the Hallmark movie called Love Finds Its Way.

Catherine is also a practising Scientologist and has appeared in numerous efforts of the group.

Adam Beason's children

Adam has not been reported to have another relationship. He is living a single life with his two children. His children are Gemma, born on April 6, 2003, and Ronan, born on August 21, 2010.

Adam Beason's career

Beason is a professional producer and screenwriter who joined the entertainment industry in the early 1990s. He began his career as a screenwriter before venturing into production. He started his professional career in 1991 when he produced a movie named Deceived.

He later worked as the screenwriter for The Last Man Standing, one of the most successful TV series he worked on. He later made a few appearances in the TV series JAG alongside his ex-wife Catherine.

As a producer

In 2014, Adam made his production debut with a movie named Nowhere Girl. This earned him immense recognition as a household name in the USA. His next notable project was an action movie, The B-Ring.

Adam Beason's movies

The B-Ring

Death Becomes Her

Of Mice and Men

The Ranger

Deceived

Last Man Standing

Nowhere Girl

Adam Beason's height

Adam measures 6ft 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 85 kg. He has a well-maintained and muscular body type. He wears a shoe size 9. His eye colour is dark brown, and his hair colour is black.

Adam Beason's net worth

The American celebrity has an estimated net worth of about $1 million. His ex-wife, Catherine Bell, has an estimated net worth of about $12 million. He has derived his wealth through a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Above is Adam Beason's biography and everything you need to know about Catherine Bell's spouse. He is a notable and renowned producer and screenwriter from the United States. He has gained a household name in the film industry for his well-recognized contribution to various television series and movies.

