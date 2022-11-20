Who is Sasha Blakey? Everything to know about Michael Blakey's wife

Being a celebrity often means that you have to live under the scope of the media. As a result, those close to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Sasha Blakey, popularly known as Michael Blakey's wife.

Who is Michael Blakey's wife? Sasha is a celebrity wife. She has, however, kept her life away from the limelight, and not much is known about her.

Sasha Blakey's profiles

Full name Sasha Blakey Gender Female Year of birth 1980 Country of birth United States of America Age 42 years (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 5 inches Weight 55 kilograms Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married

Sasha Blakey's biography

She was born in the year 1980. Although her exact birthday is not known, Sasha Blakey's age is 42 years.

What is Sasha Blakey's nationality?

She was born in the United States of America. Nothing about Sasha Blakey's parents is known or her upbringing. Her nationality is American, and she is of Caucasian ethnicity.

Sasha Blakey's career

Details of what Sasha does for a living are yet to be revealed. She is married to Michael Blakey.

Who is Michael Blakey?

Michael Blakey is a British record producer, musician, composer, arranger and songwriter. He has collaborated with a variety of musicians during his career, including Englebert Humperdink, No Doubt, Eminem, and Willie Nelson.

When he was only 19 years old and appointed as the resident producer for Hansa Studios in Berlin, he started his professional career as a producer. He also worked in the U.S. and Britain as a session drummer, composer, and producer, producing songs for top musicians like Boney M, Julio Iglesias, and Englebert Humperdink.

He performed at Atico Records as a composer and session drummer for Tidal Force. After that, he was invited to work there permanently, rising to the position of Chief of A&R from 1991 to 1994.

Over the course of a few years, he established three record labels on both coasts and contributed music to a number of movies and TV shows, including Shaft, alongside Samuel L Jackson. He currently holds a management position with his own business, Electra Star Management.

Michael has produced music for over 100 million albums, according to sales data. He is also a 5-time Grammy Award nominee.

Who is Sasha Blakey's spouse?

She is married to British record producer Michael Blakey. Details of how they met or got together are still in the dark. Nevertheless, Sasha Blakey's marriage to Michael has lasted 14 years since 2008.

Sasha Blakey's children

The couple has been blessed with one child, a daughter. Her identity has, however, been kept a secret.

What is Sasha Blakey's net worth?

Sasha's net worth is not known. However, her husband has had much success in the entertainment industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael is worth a whopping $60 million.

The couple also enjoys luxurious items. From Michael's Instagram, he is seen with several expensive watches and jewellery. He also posts his costly car collection, with brands such as Range Rover, Rolls Royce Phantom and Ferrari.

What is Sasha Blakey's height?

The celebrity wife stands at 5 feet and 5 inches and weighs 55 kilograms. Her hair and eyes are dark brown in colour.

Michael and Sasha Blakey have kept their personal life in private. The pair are rarely seen in public together and are even yet to share the identity of their daughter.

