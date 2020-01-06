What is the most expensive car in South Africa? Updated for 2022

Fast speeds, sleek models, the latest technology, exclusivity and luxury define the most expensive car in South Africa. If you are fascinated by such conversations, you need to wear your dancing shoes because this article is that and more. But first, do these vehicles exist in South Africa? If so, who owns them?

Notably, the Volkswagen Polo hatchback features in the list of the top 50 best-selling cars in South Africa. However, this does not mean that it stands a chance as the most expensive car in South Africa. Therefore, this prompts the question of the models that feature in the list of the most expensive cars in South Africa.

The most expensive car in South Africa in 2022

Which car is the most expensive in Africa? According to research by Lightstone, the top 10 most expensive cars in South Africa are from three particular brands, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Bentley. Bentley and Ferrari have the greatest variation of models on the list. Therefore, this could insinuate one thing; the brands are particular about coming up with luxury cars.

So, go through this list for details about their prices, what makes these models stand out and snippets of the owners of the most expensive cars in South Africa. You will be bummed that some cost as much as R9,000,000.

10. Bentley Continental GT S 4.0 V8 Coupe AT - R3,791,000

The Bentley Continental GT S 4.0 V8 Coupe AT has a turbocharged V8 engine that accelerates to 62 mph within 4.0 seconds. The engine produces a maximum power of 543 bhp and a maximum torque of 567 lb. ft at 2000 rpm. The power is transmitted to its 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Bentley Continental GT S 4.0 V8 Coupe AT goes for a whopping R3,791,000.

9. Bentley Continental GTC 4.0 V8 Cabriole AT - R3,794,000

The Bentley Continental GTC 4.0 V8 Cabriole AT has a turbocharged V8 engine that accelerates to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds. It has a record top speed of 98 mph, and its engine produces a maximum torque of 567 lb. ft at 2000 rpm.

The Bentley Continental GTC 4.0 V8 Cabriole AT is one of the most expensive cars in South Africa. It retails for R3,794,000.

8. Bentley Continental GT 6.0 W12 Coupe AT - R3,909,000

The Bentley Continental GT 6.0 W12 Coupe AT is a fine grand tourer that offers the perfect balance between a luxury car and a sports car. Its powerful W12 engine is an absolute powerhouse that produces a whopping 650bhp and 664 lb. ft of torque. Even though it has a sonorous exhaust fitted, it does not sound evocative. It takes 3.5 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph.

The Bentley Continental GT 6.0 W12 Coupe AT goes for R3,909,000 in South Africa.

7. Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 AWD SUV AT - R3,987,000

The Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 AWD SUV AT offers nothing short of a luxury experience. It comes with rich leather seats and plenty of tech features in its cabin. Powering this beast is an exotic twin-turbocharged V12 engine; therefore, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph within 3.8 seconds.

The exclusivity in the Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 AWD SUV AT is not ubiquitous, and no SUV compares to it. In South Africa, it retails for R3,987,000.

6. Bentley Continental GTC S 4.0 V8 Cabriolet AT – R4,168,000

Bentley is exploring depth and contrast in its Continental GTC family. The new S range focuses on enhanced driving performance and impressive visual presence. It also pays attention to wheel comfort.

The Bentley Continental GTC S 4.0 V8 Cabriolet AT has a 4.0-litre V8 engine that accelerates from 0-100 km/h within 4.0 seconds. The engine is enhanced with a Sports Exhaust to amplify the cross-plane V8 beat.

The Bentley Continental GTC S 4.0 V8 Cabriolet AT retails for R4,168,000 in South Africa and is one of the most expensive cars in South Africa.

5. Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe - R4,990,000

The Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe is a drool-worthy car that is worth celebrating. It has stylish aerodynamics and a retractable hardtop Spider. It has a mid-mounted twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 engine, generating a ferocious acceleration of up to 8000 rpm.

The Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic for its transmission. It goes from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds and provides a horsepower of 710. It has a top speed of 361 km/h.

The Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe goes for R4,990,000.

4. Ferrari 488 Spider AT - R5,584,000

The Ferrari 488 Spider is the latest production in Maranello's ongoing history of open-top v8 sports cars. It is a mid-engine sports car that uses a turbocharged V8 engine. The vehicle is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates more power than the 458's naturally aspirated engine.

In 2015, the Ferrari 488 Spider AT was named The Supercar of the Year. It can go from 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 3.0 seconds and attains a top seed of 325 km/h.

The Ferrari 488 Spider AT retails at R5,584,000

3. Ferrari FF 6.3 AWD Coupe AT - R6,086,000

Ferrari FF 6.3 AWD Coupe AT is a four-wheel grand tourer. It boasts of a top speed of 335 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. It is also equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The FF was rated the fastest four-seat automobile upon its release to the public.

Apart from the good specifications, the Ferrari FF 6.3 AWD Coupe AT has to be one of the most expensive cars in South Africa in 2022. It retails for R6,086,000.

2. Mercedes-Benz S600L Guard AT – R8,821,406

Luxury, comfort and extensive individualization options are what Mercedes-Benz Guard stands for. The Mercedes-Benz S600L Guard AT is nothing short of that. It is not only one of the sleekest cars made by Mercedes but also the most expensive car made by the brand.

The Mercedes-Benz S600L Guard AT comes with a mighty 5.5-litre bi-turbo V12 engine, which provides supercar features. The engine boasts of 830Nm of torque. Its five-speed automatic gearbox guarantees a smooth transmission.

Which Mercedes Benz is the most expensive in South Africa? The Mercedes-Benz S600L Guard AT retails at R8,821,406, making it the most expensive Mercedes-Benz in South Africa in 2022.

1. Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Coupe AT – R 9,942,000

The Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Coupe AT tops the list as the most expensive car in South Africa in 2022. It has a front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive grand tourer and a naturally aspirated 6.3 litre Ferrari V12 engine.

The F12 Berlinetta Coupe AT was graced as The Supercar of the Year 2012. In South Africa, it currently retails for a whopping R 9,942,000.

Which celebrity drives the most expensive car in South Africa?

It would be unfair to talk about South African celebrities driving the most expensive cars and not mention Cassper Nyovest. The Hip Hop sensation has a fleet of expensive cars comprising two Bentley Continental GTs. One costs a whopping R3.7 million.

Who owns a Bugatti in South Africa?

Frank Buyanga, the South African-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur, is one of the few people who own a Bugatti in South Africa. His Bugatti Chiron has been spotted in Cape Town severally. Zunaid Moti, another South African businessman, also owns a Bugatti Veyron.

What is the most famous car in South Africa?

According to research compiled in May 2022, the Toyota Hilux is the top-selling vehicle in Mzansi. In April, more than 2,700 units were sold.

The details of the most expensive car in South Africa highlight how committed brands are to luxury. Even though the models mentioned in this list are bound to change over time, the one thing that stands is the constant upgrades and the beasts being created.

