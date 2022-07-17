Toyota showed off its Crown model range to the world, which includes four different body styles, and one of them will come to South Africa

The Japanese carmaker confirmed the crossover model is destined for Mzansi in 2023, and Toyota says it combines the plushness of an SUV and sedan

Under the skin, the Crown models are built on Toyota's TNGA platform and are powered by hybrid engines

Toyota will launch a new nameplate in South Africa next year, the Crown range was recently shown to the world, and the local arm confirmed a crossover model will arrive in 2023.

Toyota confirmed the crossover version of its new Crown model will launch in South Africa next year. Image: MotorPress

The quartet of new models wearing the Crown badge includes the Crossover, Sport, Sedan, and Estate. The global model will reach around 40 countries and regions, reports MotorPress.

In terms of engines powering the models, there's a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol hybrid option and a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated hybrid that powers the crossover model headed to Mzansi.

According to IOL, the Crown is underpinned by the lightweight TNGA that offers a high rigidity. The suspension set-up is a McPherson strut in the front and a multi-link suspension in the rear.

Excitingly, the Crown features Toyota's driver-assistance tech grouped in the Teammate umbrella. It features Advanced Drive, which aids drivers during traffic congestion and arguably the best feature on a car: Advanced Park, which has a remote function to automatically can park and drive out of a parking space by the touch of a button.

