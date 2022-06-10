Toyota launches its new Starlet to the South African market with the 2022 model featuring significant upgrades over the outgoing model

The latest model features a 1,5-litre engine that replaces the 1,4-litre unit and power has increased to 77kW and 138Nm

The exterior features significant changes including a new lower air dam, wide-mounted fog lamps and LED headlights on the top specification models

Pricing starts at R226 200 for the 1.5 Xi manual transmission and the flagship 1,5 Xr automatic at R313 300

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Toyota unveiled its second-generation Starlet to South Africa this week as the brand's B-segment hatchback challenger.

Across the Toyota Starlet's range driver assistance feature are standard including rear parking sensors and vehicle stability control. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The new model benefits from a new engine that has 77kW and 138N.m from its 1,5-litre unit. It replaces the 1,4-litre motor and is available with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, MotorPress reports.

Fans of the brand will be familiar with the trim levels: Xi, Xs and Xr. Toyota only offers the automatic 'box on the Xs and Xr models.

The Toyota Starlet's interior has been thoroughly redesigned with new materials, larger touchscreen and newer instrument cluster. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Standard across the range are several standout features including a touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity,. It is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible and for those who require smartphone chargers there are a duo of rear USB chargers (USB-A and USB-C), reports IOL.

Toyota says the new model boasts new seats with increased support and the boot capacity has been measured at 314 litres. A flat-bottom steering wheel stands out with grey metallic inserts and is among several upgrades to the interior.

The Toyota Starlet can reach 100km/h from zero in 11,2 seconds and has a top speed of 175 km/h. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The flagship Xr model is worth taking note of as it's crammed with features such as keyless entry, push-button ignition switch and cruise control. Included in its R313 300 price tag are a reverse camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

However the biggest flex the Xr model has is its larger 23cm infotainment screen and additional two tweeter speakers for a grand total of six speakers.

Pricing

1.5 Xi MT - R 226 200

1.5 Xs MT - R 239 100

1.5 Xs AT - R 261 100

1.5 Xr MT - R 294 900

1.5 Xr AT - R 313 300

Included in the price are three-services or a 45 000 km service plan – with 15 000 km service intervals. A three-year or 100 000 km warranty is also provided.

Suzuki launches its brand new Baleno model featuring a new larger and more power

Suzuki launches its all-new Baleno on the back of being the number one passenger car sales brand in May. The carmaker says it's aiming to sell 500 of its new hatchback that went on sale this month, Briefly News reports.

South African consumers have looked to Suzuki's value-for-money offerings recently as the brand sold 4 331 cars last month.

The new Baleno launches at a time when the Japanese brand will look to take advantage of its place in the market and in consumers' minds. The second-generation Baleno is available in GL and GLX trim with the big news being the larger 1,5-litre engine now powering the hatchback. Powe is quoted at 77kW and 138N.m.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News