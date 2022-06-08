Suzuki South Africa launched its latest Baleno model to local media in KwaZulu-Natal this week

The hatchback now features a larger 1,5-litre petrol engine with 77kW and 138N.m from its K15B unit

The GL and GLX models are comprehensively equipped with a head-up display standard on the flagship model

Suzuki has added more standard features in comparison to the outgoing model and pricing kicks off from R225 900 for a manual GL model

Suzuki launches its all-new Baleno on the back of being the number one passenger car sales brand in May. The carmaker says it's aiming to sell 500 of its new hatchback that went on sale this month.

The 2022 Suzuki Baleno is available in either GL or GLX trim levels with an automatic gearbox option available. Image: MotorPress

South African consumers have looked to Suzuki's value-for-money offerings recently as the brand sold 4 331 cars last month.

The new Baleno launches at a time when the Japanese brand will look to take advantage of its place in the market and in consumers' minds. The second-generation Baleno is available in GL and GLX trim with the big news being the larger 1,5-litre engine now powering the hatchback. Powe is quoted at 77kW and 138N.m, MotorPress reports.

As before a five-speed manual and four-speed, automatic will be available, the latter has an R20 000 premium over the self-shifter.

Cosmetically the latest model features new front and rear styling with chrome detailing the signifier from the front and a redesigned interior, according to IOL.

The Suzuki Baleno GL is the entry-level model in the new range. Image: MotorPress

Standout features include that are available as standard on the entry-level GL derivative include safety items such as dual front airbags, ESP, and ABS brakes. Other niceties available are automatic climate control, cruise control, reverse camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay which can be viewed on the seven-inch infotainment display.

The GLX ups the ante by adding a head-up display unit, which Suzuki says is a first in this segment, as well as LED headlights, half a dozen airbags, a nine-inch infotainment display and 16-inch wheels. Another notable addition to the GLX is four cameras which allow a 360-degree view of the exterior.

Pricing

Baleno GL Manual - R225 900

Baleno GL Auto - R245 900

Baleno GLX - R275 900

Baleno GLX Auto - R295 000

Suzuki beat some heavyweights to emerging as the best selling passenger car brand in May 2022

Japanese carmaker Suzuki was the best-selling passenger car brand overall in South Africa for the first time with the Swift being its best-selling model in May, Briefly News reports.

Suzuki has reason to celebrate after the South African arm of the Japanese carmaker broke its own record for the newest cars sold in a month for a total of 4 331. For context in the South African car sales market, Suzuki beat major players Toyota and Volkswagen to the top spot in the passenger car sales list.

The carmaker's top performers are indicative of what South Africans are buying across the market, with the Swift topping out at 1 764 units followed by the diminutive S-Presso with 783 units.

