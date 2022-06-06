The M V8 Hybrid V8 is a celebration as BMW's motorsport arm turns 50 years old in 2022 and has already shown special road-going models

The M Hybrid V8 will be eligible to race in the IMSA race series as well as 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The carmaker is getting ready for the testing phase for the LMDh prototype for the 2023 season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

BMW M Motorsport has announced the name, the design, and an exciting camouflage livery for the car that we've all been waiting for: a standalone prototype racing car that doesn't need to be homologated for the road.

Although it doesn't have a very sexy name, the M Hybrid V8 breaks cover in the motorsport arm's 50th year and provides insight into the company'd hybrid electric future.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 features a huge double kidney grille. Image: BMW Pressclub

The car will be ready for the 2023 hypercar series in the United States, although it can also compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the world endurance championship, Road and Track reports.

Let's get to the styling, the team behind it are from BMW Group Designworks and it features everything you'd expect a BMW racing car to have. The front is dominated by a wide kidney grille, there's a 50th-anniversary logo on the bonnet and iconic Hofmeister kink, BMW Press reports.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh challenger is built in partnership with Dallara. Image: BMW Pressclub

