Toyota South Africa sold 6 664 units in May to take the top spot in vehicle sales as the company continues to be hampered by the damage to its Prospecton Plant in Durban that caused it to suspend the operation

The facility produces Corolla Cross and Quest as well as segment leaders Hilux, Hiace Ses’fikile and Fortuner – while also assembling a variety of Hino commercial vehicles

The top-selling models included the Urban Cruiser (1 213) and Rumion (834) which found mass appeal in the local market

It’s almost two months since the Toyota Prospecton Plant in Durban suspended its operations due to extensive damage caused by heavy floods in the region.

Hino assembly has since resumed as of 23 May 2022.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is imported to South Africa from India. Image: MotorPress

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (naamsa):

“The knock-on effects of the disruptions caused by the severe floods in KwaZulu-Natal on the automotive supply chain and damages to the Toyota facility, along with a widespread decline in economic momentum around the globe, weighed on the potential of vehicle exports during the month.

According to MotorPress, with most of Toyota’s best sellers hampered by stock shortages in May, the company’s marketing machinery had to redirect resources to enhance its support for completely built-up or imported units. TSAM is therefore pleased that models such as the Urban Cruiser (1,213) and Rumion (834) are finding mass appeal in the local market.

In addition to Toyota’s affordable models performing remarkably in their respective segments, Land Cruiser-badged models – including Land Cruiser pick-up (294), Prado (157) and LC 300 (162) – also fared exceptionally well. On the luxury front, Lexus sold a total of 67 units – including 20 ES, 16 LX, with RX and UX sharing the spoils with 10 units apiece. Hino, TSAM’s truck division, also had a strong showing with a total of 217 units retailed in May.

Less affected by the suspension of operations at the plant was TSAM’s parts distribution division in Boksburg (Johannesburg), with the organisation’s parts supply business distributing no less than 1.4 million items to domestic dealers, while close to 280,000 pieces were shipped outside of the country last month.

Leon Theron, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSAM.

“We are quite content to have held on to the market leader position for another month since the temporary closure of our plant in Durban. TSAM is also fortunate that its retail inventory includes a model for almost every segment. So, naturally, when IMV (Hilux and Fortuner) and locally-built Corolla models were affected by the situation at our plant, the imported models did well to sustain our business. We don’t take anything for granted and we are grateful for the support shown by our customers in the past couple of months."

