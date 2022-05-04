Toyota's sales in April were badly affected by the recent floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal that damaged its Prospecton Plant in the province

The carmaker sold 8 952 units last month with the best performers being the Hilux and Corolla Cross

On the light-commercial vehicle front, Toyota sold 4 252 LCVs were sold which equates to a market share of 44.5%

Toyota South Africa Motors suffered due to the devastating floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal as its sales in April slowed to less than 10 000 units. The first time it happened in 2022

The carmaker saw damage to vehicles at its Prospecton Plant in Durban last month and saw only 8 952 units on the sales charts.

The Toyota Hilux and Corolla Cross were the best performing sellers for the carmaker last month. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The perennial favourite in the light-commercial vehicle segment was the Hilux was – once again – the top performer while the Corolla Cross made a strong showing in the Passenger segment, MotorPress reports.

The Corolla Cross sold 1 421 units to propel the company to 4 486 in the passenger stake. Notable top performers included the Urban Cruiser (613), Fortuner (618) and Starlet (510), TimesLive reports.

The luxury brand Lexus sold 51 cars in April, divided between 17 ES models, and 12 RX units. Hino trucks sold a total of 214 units in April.

Toyota's light-commercial vehicles sector saw the ubiquitous Hilux flog 2 778 units. 1 084 new Hi-Ace models found homes with the Land Cruiser Pick-Up totalling 205 sales.

4 252 LCVs were sold in the month of April by the company which is a massive market share of 44.5%.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa:

“Despite the trail of destruction in parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the large-scale flooding disaster causing supply chain disruptions in port, rail and road traffic as well as the temporary closure of Toyota South Africa Motors, the new vehicle market continued its road to recovery during the month of April 2022."

