A Toyota Hilux driver took his bakkie to a great depth and miraculously managed to not get stuck while driving through a deep river

Footage of the bakkie wading through the water went viral on social media with many users praising the Japanese vehicle

The driver had a snorkel fitted to the bakkie which meant the engine have cool, clean and uncontaminated air sent to it via the snorkel and stop it from being clogged by the water and mud

A Toyota Hilux driver has become an off-road hero after footage of him getting out of a river in his bakkie went viral on social media.

The white Hilux bonnet was completely submerged and all seemed lost as the driver headed in the direction of dry land, but then disaster hit as the Hilux seemingly got bogged down.

A Toyota Hilux driver showed tenacity when he drove his bakkie out of a deep river.

Luckily, the Hilux was fitted with a snorkel which meant no water could enter the engine bay and seize the bakkie. The snorkel also gives a bakkie direct access to clean and cooler air for the engine to work optimally, OffRoadAussie reports.

Around a minute into the clip, the Hilux's wheels start to slip and the driver applies too much throttle which creates an excessive amount of wheel spin. He backs off the throttle, reverses slightly for his wheels to find and gain traction, which is the correct way to drive when in water, ArriveAlive reports.

The driver is one cool and calm guy as even though the Hilux struggles to find traction in the muddy water he simply reverses and then gains momentum to power out. You might notice he's towing a trailer while all the action is taking place.

Watch the video below and see some of the best social media reactions:

