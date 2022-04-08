A list of all the cars aboard the Felicity Ace cargo ship that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean after a fire broke out on the vessel in February has been revealed

Rare Lamborghinis and over 1 000 Porsches among the vehicles destroyed after the authorities were unable to salvage any of the close to 4 000 vehicles

Portugal's air force and navy rescued all 22 crew members of the Felicity Ace and mercifully with no reported injuries

Remember the Felicity Ace cargo ship transporting Volkswagen Group cars, including Lamborghinis, Porsches and Bentleys that caught fire off the coast of Portugal? Well, a full list of all 3 828 vehicles destined for the United States has been published.

Arguably the most high profile cars are the several Lamborghini Aventador Ultimaes that were destroyed, but there were also private vehicles aboard the ship. Over 1 000 Porsches were also in the hold and just under 2 000 Audis.

15 of the 85 Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimaes were destroyed in the fire onboard the Felicity Ace merchant ship. Image: Getty / NetCarshow

The total breakdown, according to CarScoops is 1 117 Porsches, 561 Volkswagens, 1 944 Audis, 189 Bentleys, and 85 Lamborghinis 85.

The list was published by importinfo, and along with the Volkswagen Group vehicles were also pre-owned cars such as a 1996 Honda Prelude SiR, 1977 Land Rover Santana, 2015 Ford Mustang GT and a 2007 BMW 750i, TimesLive reports.

The complete list can be found below:

Audi A5 Cabriolet – 84

Audi A5 Coupe – 43

Audi A5 Sportback – 147

Audi e-tron – 121

Aud e-tron GT – 1

Audi Q2 – 1

Audi Q3 – 297

Audi Q3 Sportback – 144

Audi TT Coupe – 7

Audi TT Roadster – 1

Bentley Bentayga – 77

Bentley Continental GT – 38

Bentley Continental GTC – 50

Bentley Flying Spur – 25

2007 BMW 750iL – 1

Fendt tractors – 12

2015 Ford Mustang – 1

1996 Honda Prelude SiR – 1

2014 Kia Soul – 1

Lamborghini Aventador – 15

Lamborghini Huracan – 20

Lamborghini Urus – 50

1977 Santana Land Rover – 1

MAN TGM truck – 1

2019 Mini Countryman – 1

2018 Nissan Versa Note – 1

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 – 1

2015 Porsche Cayenne – 1

Porsche Cayenne, Macan, Panamera – 30

Porsche – 558

Seat Ateca – 3

Volkswagen Caddy – 47

Volkswagen Golf – 199

Volkswagen ID.4 – 159

2017 Volkswagen Jetta – 1

Volkswagen Taigo – 1

Volkswagen T6 Transporter – 116

Mzansi luxury car sector: Top 4 best selling lux car brands in SA for March 2022, Porsche at #1

There was good news to take from the new car sales and vehicle export data in March 2022. New vehicle sales in South Africa for March 2022 were recorded at 50 607 units, the highest monthly sales total since October 2019, Briefly News reports.

In comparison to the sales figures for March 2021, the total vehicles reflected an increase of 7 184 units, or 16,5%, from the 43 423 vehicles sold in March 2021, Naamsa reports.

Porsche increased their sales by three units, Ferrari posted a positive month of 11 sales for an increase of five models while Lamborghini stood firm at six units sold in February and again in March.

