Top 10 most reliable SUV in the market - features, photos, review

When purchasing a car, whether new or second hand, reliability is crucial. You do not want a vehicle that will stay in the garage most of the time. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are designed with high tech features that offer comfort. What are the most reliable SUVs in the market? Stick around to find out.

What is the most reliable SUV? Photo: @chapay, @pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Reliable vehicles are not necessarily exotic supercars or heavy-duty SUVs. It mainly depends on the car’s features, tech, comfort, and the frequency and severity of unscheduled repairs. Below are the top 10 most reliable SUVs you should consider adding to your car collection in 2022.

What is the most reliable SUV in 2022?

The SUVs on the list are models that were released from 2015 onwards, with most of them entering the market in 2017. The ratings are sourced from Auto Express and are based on the 2021 Driver Power Survey.

1. Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq. Photo: @autocar

Source: Twitter

Model: Mk1 (2017 to present)

Mk1 (2017 to present) Reliability score: 97.19%

97.19% Fuel consumption: 5.3 l/100 km

5.3 l/100 km Maximum speed: 197 km/h

197 km/h Engine power: 150 hp @ 3500-4000 rpm

This model is the most preferred by car owners due to its excellent reliability. The Czech SUV brand is also popular for its high-quality interior and exterior finish.

2. Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona. Photo: @LineaRossaAuto

Source: Twitter

Model: Mk1 (2017 to present)

Mk1 (2017 to present) Reliability score: 95.75%

95.75% Engine power: 120 hp @6000 rpm

120 hp @6000 rpm Fuel capacity: 13.2 gallons (50.0 l)

13.2 gallons (50.0 l) Maximum speed: 112 mph (180 km/h)

Hyundai Kona is a user-favourite vehicle because of its reliability. The Korean crossover is available as conventional petrol, mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or full EV.

3. Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5. Photo: @mazda_cx5_new

Source: Instagram

Model: Mk2 (2017 to present)

Mk2 (2017 to present) Reliability score: 95.64%

95.64% Engine: 2.5 L L4 SKYACTI-G DOHC 16-valve

2.5 L L4 SKYACTI-G DOHC 16-valve Engine power: 187 hp @ 6000 rpm

Users place the Mazda CX-5 among the best cars and not just as a sport utility vehicle. The mid-sized family SUV has a high-quality build, excellent drive, styling, and practicality.

4. Lexus NX

Lexus NX. Photo: @northwestlexus

Source: Twitter

Model: Mk1 (2015 to present)

Mk1 (2015 to present) Reliability score: 95.04%

95.04% Fuel capacity: 15.9 gallons

15.9 gallons Engine: 2.0 L L4 DOHC 24-valve turbocharged

2.0 L L4 DOHC 24-valve turbocharged Engine power: 235 hp @ 4800 rpm

The Lexus NX was the first turbocharged car to be released in the luxury compact crossover segment back in 2015. The combination of hard metallic surfaces and contrasting soft materials help create a sophisticated interior and exterior.

5. Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc. Photo: @Smetov_Sergey

Source: Twitter

Model: Mk1 (2017 to present)

Mk1 (2017 to present) Reliability score: 95.02%

95.02% Fuel tank capacity: 59 gallons

59 gallons Engine type: 1.5 L TSI EVO with ACT

1.5 L TSI EVO with ACT Power: 147.94 bhp @5000-6000 rpm

If you are looking for something sporty and reliable, the Volkswagen T-Roc is the model to go for. The Golf-based SUV has plenty of tried and tested powertrains.

6. Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq. Photo: @skodaautonews

Source: Twitter

Model: Mk1 (2017 to present)

Mk1 (2017 to present) Reliability score: 94.97%

94.97% Fuel consumption: 4.7 l/100 km

4.7 l/100 km Maximum speed: 187 km/h (116.2 mph)

187 km/h (116.2 mph) Engine power: 116 hp @ 5000-5500 rpm

The Skoda Karoq has impressive reliability for a budget SUV. From user reviews, the car can go for over 30,000 miles without repairs and only require a front set of tyres during the period.

7. Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008. Photo: @peugeotireland

Source: Instagram

Model: Mk2 (2019 to present)

Mk2 (2019 to present) Reliability score: 94.53%

94.53% Fuel consumption: 4.5 l/100 km

4.5 l/100 km Maximum speed: 198 km/h (123.03 mph)

198 km/h (123.03 mph) Engine power: 130 hp @5500 rpm

The newest Peugeot SUV has proved to be reliable since its release to the market in 2019. It comes with an economical 1.2 litre three-cylinder engine.

8. Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40. Photo: @gunthervolvo

Source: Twitter

Model: Mk1 (2017 to present)

Mk1 (2017 to present) Reliability score: 94.20%

94.20% Fuel system: Turbocharged Direct Injection

Turbocharged Direct Injection Engine type: 1.5 L T3 6MT (156 hp)

1.5 L T3 6MT (156 hp) Power: 156 hp @ 5000 rpm

156 hp @ 5000 rpm Maximum speed: 200 km/h (124 mph)

Volvo Xc40 is spacious with a wide range of petrol, hybrid, and fully-electric powertrains. Its scalable CMA platform makes the Swedish sports utility SUV a reliable car choice in 2022.

9. Toyota C-HR

Toyota C-HR. Photo: @toyotachr

Source: Instagram

Model: Mk1 (2016 to present)

Mk1 (2016 to present) Reliability score: 94.16%

94.16% Engine modification: 1.8 (122hp) Hybrid Automatic

1.8 (122hp) Hybrid Automatic Fuel consumption combined: 3.8 l/100 km

3.8 l/100 km Maximum speed: 170 km/h (105.63 mph)

170 km/h (105.63 mph) Engine power: 99 hp

99 hp Electric motor power: 82 hp

The Toyota C-HR war was a game-changer in the crossover market when it was released in 2016. The interior combines high-tech functionality, and it is more environmentally friendly.

10. Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4. Photo: @auto_malek

Source: Instagram

Model: Mk5 (2018 to present)

Mk5 (2018 to present) Reliability score: 93.86%

93.86% Fuel tank capacity: 15.9 gallons

15.9 gallons Engine: 2.5L L4 DOHC 16-valve

2.5L L4 DOHC 16-valve Power: 176 hp @ 6000 rpm

The Toyota RAV4 comes with a three-year 60,000-mile warranty and a spacious interior. The compact crossover is also a fuel-efficient hybrid variant.

What SUV has the best reliability?

According to the 2021 Driver Power Survey, the Skoda Kodiaq is the best reliable SUV. The Czech model was first released in the market in 2022.

What SUV has the least problems?

If you are looking for the most reliable used SUV, consider purchasing the Subaru Forester Crossover, Toyota 4runner, or a Lexus RX Crossover. These SUVs offer reliability and durability, according to user reviews.

What is the most reliable longest-lasting SUV?

The 2016 Toyota 4Runner is the longest-running, most reliable SUV of all time. The model is designed with hardcore rock-crawling hardware, big Bilstein shocks, springs, and a skid plate for underbody protection.

What is the most reliable luxury SUV?

A survey done by iSeeCars reveals that Lincoln Navigator is the most dependable SUV if you are looking for luxury and durability. The model features high-end materials and a powerful V6 engine that offers above-average fuel economy.

The most reliable SUVs from the list have modest features and do not cause unnecessary delays due to unplanned breakdowns. Sport utility vehicle manufacturers are also focused on creating efficient and greener technology.

READ ALSO: Dirtiest and cleanest cities in the U.S. 2022: Which ones have the best quality air?

Briefly.co.za published a list of the cleanest and dirtiest cities in the United States. Which metropolitan areas have the least ozone and particle pollution?

A 2022 survey by the ALA reveals that Urban Honolulu in Hawaii is the cleanest city. Bakersfield in California is the dirtiest city for year-round pollution, while Los Angeles-Long Beach, California, is the dirtiest metro area for ozone pollution.

Source: Briefly News