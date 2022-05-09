The world’s most powerful luxury SUV roars off the production line at St Athan, the DBX707 heralds a new definition of performance, luxury and driving pleasure

The DBX707 is hand-built in Wales to be sold in more than 50 countries and boosts local employment with more than 100 new skilled jobs created

The landmark was celebrated with a visit from the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, who personally added finishing touches to a DBX707 on the assembly line

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The first Aston Martin DBX707, the world’s most powerful luxury SUV, has been produced and driven off the assembly line at St Athan, Wales.

The first customer car was inspected by the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, David Davies MP.

The Aston Martin DBX is the first Welsh-built production car for almost 50 years. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The hand-built British ultra-luxury SUV is manufactured in St Athan, Wales, according to Newspress.

In terms of power, the 707 in the name of the DBX is a clue as to how much power it has from its 4,0-litre Biturbo engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz's performance arm AMG. The DBX 707 has 520kW and 900N.m and can accelerate to 100km/h from zero in 3,3 seconds. Power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox and the top speed is 311km/h.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Zero2Turbo, the 707 has a price tag of R5 million and customers in South Africa will likely see their cars midyear.

Aston Martin says more than 100 new skilled automotive technicians have been recruited by the company to its St Athan manufacturing facility to support the ramp-up of DBX707 production. The DBX model will be the first Welsh-built production car for almost 50 years.

R44 Million Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar driver almost crashes at the race track, one of only 150 in the world

Expensive cars crashing always gets views on social media and this one is no different, an Aston Martin Valkyrie is almost written off in this close shave, Briefly News reports.

The incident took place at the Silverstone race circuit while storming down the main straight as onlookers recorded the gorgeous V12-powered hypercar.

The unknown driver manages to deal with the snap oversteer and direct the car away from the pitlane wall. Only 150 models were produced and to lose one to a crash would be a shame as it is powered by an amazing V12 engine with 850kW.

Source: Briefly News