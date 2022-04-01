A driver had a close shave in a rare R44 million Aston Martin hypercar at the Silverstone race track in England

Aston Martin in partnership with Red Bull only manufactured 150 models and they were worth R44 million when new

The incident was filmed while the car was speeding down the main straight at the home of the British Grand Prix

Expensive cars crashing always gets views on social media and this one is no different, an Aston Martin Valkyrie is almost written off in this close shave.

The incident took place at the Silverstone race circuit while storming down the main straight as onlookers recorded the gorgeous V12-powered hypercar.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a hypercar built in collaboration with the Red Bull F1 team. Image: Aston Martin Media.

The unknown driver manages to deal with the snap oversteer and direct the car away from the pitlane wall, Zero2Turbo reports.

Only 150 models were produced and to lose one to a crash would be a shame as it is powered by an amazing V12 engine with 850kW, according to Aston Martin.

Jf_racedriver says:

"Seems to hear some crack there, but the car shows strength, so does the driver."

Detphotoarizona says:

"Holy save."

Adam Christo says:

"Holy S&!¥ sooooo close. Lucky escape, not many people have a touch with the wall here and drive off."

Sam.spots.supercars says:

"Lucky escape the last time I saw a crash happen at this corner was at the Ferrari silverstone event, one of the mid 2000’s F1 cars came around the corner to slow, no downforce and then punched it and drove straight into that wall. The car was that badly damaged it was sent to Italy straight away with damage of around 4.5 million pounds."

