A clip of a couple going for a drive in the man's Nissan GT-R supercar went viral as the woman's reactions caught the attention of the internet

The woman asks a bunch of questions to make sure the car is safe as the modified Japanese supercar emits turbo noises

The internet loved the squeals and screams from the woman who said the drive made her stressed because of its rapid acceleration

A woman's reaction to riding shotgun in a modified Japanese supercar has gone viral. A Nissan GT-R in standard form is already a rapid supercar, one that's been tuned can be downright scary.

The clip has over 1,5 million views and many commented that the woman's squeals and questions caught their attention.

An American woman got the ride of her life in a modified Nissan GT-R and the clip went viral. Image: NetCarshow

The video is labeled 'Her first time in a nine second GT R' and has gone viral with over 22 000 reactions and 1,5 million views, Street FX Garage reports.

Nissan's GT-R is known as weapon on the road and this modified version makes close to 600kW which is a lot of horsepower for a road car, TorqueCars reports. Fortunately it has all-wheel-drive but that doesn't seem to calm the woman's nerves.

She constantly asks the driver if the car is safe, if it's insured and up front tells him she doesn't like rollercoasters. Well she sure does go for a massive ride and squeals nervously every time the driver touches the throttle.

Check out the clip below:

This is how the internet reacted to her drive:

Dennis Charming says:

"Reality is that only guys are impressed by another guys fast car."

Lewis Pennell says:

"Find a new one man she asks too many questions."

Richard Garcia says:

"Ain’t nothing wrong with a little squeal…."

Felicia Younger says:

"I’m sorry but if I have a girl in my car and she says she doesn’t like roller coasters, I’m gonna drive as nice as possible so I don’t upset or scare her."

