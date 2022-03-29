An adorable video of a young boy working on a truck engine has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook shows the cute mechanic using tools to fix the vehicle

South African online users showed love under the post, which had over 29K views at the time of publication

A video of a little man hard at work as he attempts to fix a truck won over the hearts of Mzansi social media users.

A little mechanic won over Mzansi's hearts. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The cute clip was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page and shows the boy seated below an elevated vehicle as he uses tools to fiddle with parts of the engine.

“Young mechanic at work,” the post was captioned.

While there is no knowing whether the vehicle actually got repaired, the young chap clearly enjoyed himself on the job.

Saffas responded to the post, which has over 29K views, with comments of banter and adoration.

Erika Molver responded:

“Adorable, that is how children should "play"!”

Shaheed Potgieter replied:

“You gonna manage the fleet one day when dad had enough of this driver and truck repair stress.”

Stanley Reddy commented:

“Awesome that’s a trade where this little champ will be able to sustain himself in the future.”

SV Ngcobo said:

“Looks like a very long and stubborn bolt is involved here!”

Johan Nel wrote:

“Good teach them young, one day he will be able to do it himself and won’t have to rely on others.”

Female mechanic is changing the game and breaking stereotypes

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Memory Bere is proof that you can do anything you put your mind to. The female motor mechanic ventured into a male-dominated industry and is doing very well for herself.

She was born in Chipenge, Zimbabwe and her career has flourished in neighbouring South Africa.

The mechanic says that she was raised by 4 words: "Mubatei muuye naye pano," which translates to, "Catch it and bring it here."

Memory wants to inspire other women to never allow society's stereotypes to hold them back. Her hopes for 2022 are to open her very own workshop and introduce more women in the mechanics field.

