A video of a woman doing the popular Trigger Challenge has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by SA Vibes on Facebook and shows the short woman bust the trendy dance moves as a man watches her

The gent pushed her aside in annoyance but Mzansi peeps showed love on the post as they shared positive comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a tiny woman doing the popular social media Trigger Challenge had SA online users intrigued and amused.

In a video shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, the woman is seen walking into frame and proceeding to do the funny dance challenge as a short man lying on the bed nearby looks at her with confusion.

A tiny woman's dance moves had peeps entertained. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The lady does her thing as the man grows in annoyance and pushes her aside before the video ends.

Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the video, with many showing the tiny dancer a lot of love. Check out some of their comments on the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thalitha Hadebe said:

“Yes, girl.”

Mongeni Dube reacted:

“She looks happy kodwa.”

Shadreck Mkwezalamba commented:

“It’s the shaking for me.”

Xolane Molema replied:

“I'm only here for the Duvet cover ya Gucci.”

Tector Matibe responded:

“Will talk about the video later, where did u get that Gucci duvet.”

Ingcumba SD shared:

“The push and shove does it for me.”

Mzansi in stitches, busting over short guy so jealous of his friend’s car

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported on a video clip of one of the shortest guys in Mzansi is going viral. The guy seems to be jealous of his friend’s car and tries, by all means, to ensure the passenger gets out of the vehicle.

The short man can be heard speaking in IsiZulu telling the passenger off. The man goes out of his way to ensure he steps out of the car so that he returns to the passenger seat.

He can be heard in a funny accent making sure the guy knows the car belongs to his friend and that he has a right to get a ride. South Africans find the video footage so funny and they naturally headed online to air their comments. The hilarious clip has kept Mzansi in stitches and some say they are literally on the floor.

Source: Briefly News