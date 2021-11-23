South Africans are seriously entertained by a local man who just posted a video of one of the shortest and funny guys in the land

The man is so jealous of his friend’s car and tells a passenger to get out of the whip because it simply belongs to his friend

What many find funny is the accent and the manner in which the short chap addresses the lad chilling inside the vehicle with his friend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video clip of one of the shortest guys in Mzansi is going viral. The guy seems to be jealous of his friend’s car and tries, by all means, to ensure the passenger gets out of the vehicle.

The short man can be heard speaking in IsiZulu telling the passenger off. The man goes out of his way to ensure he steps out of the car so that he returns to the passenger seat.

He can be heard in a funny accent making sure the guy knows the car belongs to his friend and that he has a right to get a ride. South Africans find the video footage so funny and they naturally headed online to air their comments. The hilarious clip has kept Mzansi in stitches and some say they are literally on the floor.

As the short video clip plays, the two friends in the car can be heard laughing loud at the poor short man standing next to the ride. @Pessimist9601 wrote:

“V class get out of my car..."

Mzansi social media users are laughing at a short guy. Image: @Pessimist9601/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@uNhlalwenhle said:

“Ubani gama lakho hahaha.”

@Penuel said:

“Bro I'll say it with my chest, phuma emotweni yomgan'wam.”

@SLindo61 said:

“NgoSbali pho!.”

@_NonhlanhlaM said:

“I'm on the floor.”

@Boli7123 said:

“Me this December...”

@ThabsThibowz said:

“Aww sbali.”

@Bongmusa85 said:

“Dankie sbali.”

“He's walking like o kakile”: Video of insanely buff man has SA rolling on the floor

Checking out another funny piece, Briefly News reported that a video clip of one hectically buff man has raised a few eyebrows online.

It seems South Africans are concerned for the man's health, with many people suspecting he used some risky steroids to build such a huge physique.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the video. "Every woman's weakness," he captioned the post along with a laughing face emoji.

In the clip, the seriously fit man can be seen strutting his stuff through a local shopping centre. The cameraman continues to hype his toned friend as people nearby look on. We're definitely feeling this big.

Source: Briefly.co.za