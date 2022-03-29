A tired father constructed the perfect distraction when passing a toy store and decided to share it online

The clip has been doing its rounds, showing parents all over the world how to get their Mission Impossible on and stealthily pass a toy store without a meltdown

People have been laughing hard at the clip and let the man know that he deserves a medal of honour or something

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A smart father has spared many painstaking meltdowns by showing how he pried his kid away from a toy store. This man deserves a medal of honour!

A father gave some sound parenting advice in a clip that left many laughing. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recording his swift movements, the he tricked his child with some mad flying skills to deter her attention from the shiny lights of the toy store.

The clip has been doing the rounds on social media and the Mission Impossible music that plays while the man whisks his daughter up and swiftly moves past the toy store with ease is just pure perfection!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Parents all over the world stand and clap for this father’s greatness

Seeing the amazing move this father made in the clip had many impressed parents all over the world wondering where he had been all their parenting years.

The clip has been shared on literally every social media platform and parents are loving it. It is so relatable, funny and just what many tired parents needed after a day where they too probably had to summit a mountain just to avoid a toy store while getting groceries.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Jaytronic Thato Matasatasa said:

“Hahahaha that's so funny we really need some time to laugh just to forget a moment ”

Nuemi Kelly said:

“Aww this is too cute! I told my son he must do the same to his youngest daughter...”

Thabo Kodibona said:

“We're facing the same problem.”

Leandro Louw said:

“The struggle is real, gents, had to do that yesterday!”

Bernadette Rue said:

“The Mission Impossible sound alone...”

Polo driver tries to overtake truck and ends up veering off the road to miss oncoming car, peeps can’t deal

In other news, Briefly News reported that if you live in Mzansi then you know Polo drivers are among the worst of the lot. A fearless driver took on a Polo who was trying to overtake a truck and showed them who was boss.

When you are on an open straight road, there is no excuse for making a risky overtake as you can see what is coming at you. However, there will always be that one person, and the likely hood of it being a Polo driver, is high.

Facebook page SA Long-distance Truckers shared dashcam footage showing a Polo trying to overtake a truck on a long open road while another car was clearly approaching swiftly in the other lane.

Source: Briefly News