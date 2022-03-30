A man had enough with the traffic and decided to sacrifice his whole entire car just to try and get out of it

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers could not believe their eyes and shared the clip with their followers

Peeps were left shook and had no reasonable explanation for what this VW Polo driver was thinking, at all

Many weird and wonderful things happen in Mzansi, especially when it comes to vehicles and their drivers. While we all hate traffic, there is no reason to practically total your car to avoid it, is there?

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a clip of a man doing questionable things. Image: Facebook / SA Long distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

Someone recorded a man in a VW Polo trying to drive over concrete drainage on the side of the highway, seeming as if he was trying to get onto the other side of the highway to get out of the traffic jam.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the clip to their page, asking their followers what the heck they think this guy was trying to do? That poor car!

Social media users share their opinions on the ungodly matter

After watching the clip most people had no other explanation for what the man was doing other than that he was under the influence of something and was just being stupid.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Tseke Moloi said:

“He is absolutely drunk. He has no idea as to what could be happening. He is not thinking straight.”

Anathi Dlulane said:

“Whatever that he smokes is not good for him.”

Sibo Mfeka said:

“Sometimes when you also have a Jeep Rubicon, you forget that today you’re in a polo.”

Abantu Maphalala

“He has decided that the drainage system is a weapon of suspension, steering, and exhaust destruction.”

Isaac Thobile said:

“He is angry with his car... I don’t know what it did to him, but it must be something serious!”

