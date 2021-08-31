The social media community is reacting to a video of a truck driver who is seen cautiously ensuring his vehicle is safe against accidents

The guy is identified as Charlie; he is a long-distance truck driver and is seen ensuring all the safety precautions are followed

He goes through all the safety features in his checklist, including the temperature, airbrakes and the gears, but it seems he eventually gets involved in a crash anyway

A local truck driver is being celebrated on social media for his vigilance on the road. The guy’s video surfaced on the internet through the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page.

According to the page, the guy is only identified as Charlie and he seems to be seriously aware of his safety on the road, and there are massive reactions to the short clip on the social networking site.

Judging from the clip, it seems the guy is prepared for any scenario on the road and checks his airbrakes, temperature of the truck and a number of features. The group said on Facebook:

“Charlie sent this video. Quite funny how everything is written down before. Watch till the end.”

A video of a truck driver doing a checklist is going viral. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Joaquim Mahofa said:

“The video was edited it's two different mountains. The first one he was in Ceres op Die Berg and the other one he was coming from Kaaimansgatkloof, very dangerous mountain, the truck must be 100%...”

@Sydney Motivation said:

“He loves his job. But everyone will say a phone disturbed his focus on the road.”

@Conrad Engelbrecht said:

“A lot of the guys commenting here, won't even know how to take a manual Eagle down a mountain pass. Respect captain, sorry for your loss, but yes, you live to tell the tale and drive another day.”

@Innocent Zisengwe said:

“It happens to most of us, tough luck Captain, the Eagle has landed..”

@Siphamandla Mashiqana said:

“And maybe if he was not on his phone trying to impress I don't know who maybe he could have been still driving his truck.”

@Abel Mwale said:

“The captain of the eagle seems to have handled the situation perfectly fine through the violent turbulence, as we can see he is alive.”

@Jerome Frans said:

“Captain... check your air gauge... pressure already in the red danger zone.”

@Toddy Mukuya said:

“Yes it’s an accident Captain but I don't see any colliding there unless it has collided with the tarmac. But I can see it’s something beyond your control Captain, even at War some soldiers die but it doesn’t mean you lost the war Captain.”

@Dawn Tamira said:

“Different days Admin please... the accident and the day of of the descending checklist are different... that guy is indeed a Captain of Eagles hence the nickname WeMakondo.”

@Simbarashe Mucheuki said:

“We need the black box and the Eagle data recorder for investigation.”

Source: Briefly.co.za