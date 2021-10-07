Nick Evans is once again being hailed as a hero after working so hard to catch a dangerous black mamba that was hiding under a rock

The brave snake rescuer, Evans, says a local father went to pick up the ball as he played with his son but discovered there was an uninvited guest in the yard

Many locals are impressed as they say the video was packed with suspense and it kept them on the edge of their seats as they waited for the final scene

“Well done Nick”: These are the words echoed by many South African social media users who are impressed by Nick Evans. Evans is a well-known snake rescuer and he just had the daunting task of catching a black mamba.

Evans says his mission was made difficult by resilient ants who kept disturbing him as he tried by all means to catch the crawling creature hidden under a rock. The Durban-based man says a Westville father was playing soccer with his son when he spotted the dangerous serpent. He wrote:

“Having ants crawl all over you, and bite you, while you're looking for and catching a black mamba, isn't the best, but it's what we had to deal with on this call recently! A father had gone down to the bottom of his Dawncliffe, Westville garden to fetch his son's ball. He wasn't able to fetch it and continue their game, because the ball had stopped right next to a basking black mamba!

“Yes yes, I know, some of you are going to be saying, 'Why were you wearing slops?' Well, I was in a shop when I got the call. I don't walk around in boots. Also, the description I got, of the situation, didn't sound like boots were needed!”

South Africa is wowed by snake catcher Nick Evans. Image: @NickEvans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Libby venter Johns said:

“Well done Nick, love watching your rescues so exciting.”

Sandy Narraway said:

“Had me sitting on the edge of my seat.”

Lavya Badat said:

“You are just amazing the lengths you go through to make a catch and keep us safe as well as the snake safe really commendable Nick.”

Jenny Matthews said:

“Edge of the chair watching. Brilliant. Well done. I shall refrain from mentioning footwear.”

Raksha Naidoo said:

“The lengths that you go to, to save a snake is commendable.”

Zaheer Ismail said:

“Better the ant bites than a snake bite for me, any day!”

Rob Smit said:

“Who’s the German in the background saying, 'This is the Wurst?' Well done!”

Zama Mthembu said:

“The most suspenseful video I've watched in a while.”

Source: Briefly.co.za