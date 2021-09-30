"Amazing": Domestic Worker Finds 12 Snakes, Calls Nick Evans for Urgent Help

South African nature lovers are impressed by popular snake catcher Nick Evans once again for this time rescuing a whole bunch of snakes at once

Evans says he received a call from a domestic worker who spotted 12 snakes and he managed to relocate them back to the wild

Many people and social media users are now praising Evans for his bravery as he was helped by fellow snake catchers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans is on the spotlight for his bravery and has captured the attention of many social media users. The snake rescuer shared a thrilling post on his Facebook page after catching a number of snakes after they were spotted by a domestic worker.

Evans says he managed to rescue and relocate 12 reptiles that were non-poisonous, although they looked like a green mambas.

In a lengthy post, he says he received a photo of one and explained he had to go with Miguel and Micaela da Fonseca from the South Coast.

Snake catcher, Nick Evans, is once again celebrated for his service. Image: @Micaela da Fonseca/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Last week, some friends and I caught the most amount of snakes I've ever caught at a home! I was informed of seven green snakes hanging around the side of a pool. The domestic worker had hoped they'd leave and gave them a few days, but the numbers only increased! So it was time to relocate the snakes.

“Off I went, with south coast snake catchers Miguel & Micaela da Fonseca (visiting at the time), and Richard Mckibbin of The Lion Heart Experience. I received a photo of one, and we could tell it was a non-venomous green water snake. We were quite excited at the prospect of catching seven! They were above and below a grid of a drainage system on the side of a pool.”

The post reads:

@Idan Smollan said:

"Come release them in my garden, I love those snakes.”

@Thelma Bruce said:

"Wow, can see why people could get confuse these snakes with mambas though.... I would be thinking at first glance they could be venomous....well done, great catch and release.”

@Sharman Collins said:

“I love the little yellow tip on their nose. Never seen one before very interesting, Thank you for that insight.”

@Michelle Schou said:

"How amazing - stunning little snakes.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans catches 4 beautiful but lethal vine snakes, details the intriguing experience

In a similar article, Briefly News published that winter is far behind us and with the toastier days here to stay for the next few months, Durban's snakes are coming out to play.

Popular snake rescuer, Nick Evans, recently posted about a very interesting and tricky situation that led to him rescuing four vine snakes in the area of Wyebank.

n a lengthy Facebook post, he details how he caught the snakes and why this experience is so intriguing to him. In one part of the post, he says:

"Four vine snakes! Incredible! We could not believe it. Although, we were now scanning for more, pushing our luck! No more were seen, though, sadly. We presumed it was three males after a female.

"However, it turns out that it's two males and two females. They had to be together for mating. The homeowners did describe male combat - two snakes were wrapped around each other as they climbed, then they'd fall. That sounds like combat."

Source: Briefly.co.za