Thief Falls Asleep in Car He Tried to Steal, Wakes Up Hours Later

A burglar broke into the car of a man named Gabby A BornRich on Facebook to steal some vital parts of the car

However, after the operation, the gentleman fell deeply asleep and was found at 6 am in the car still sleeping

Briefly News went into the comment section to pick some of the most hilarious reactions social media users shared

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gabby A BornRich, a Facebook user, has shared a hilarious story of how a burglar managed to enter his house, break into his car but could not escape before daytime.

Narrating the story in the popular Facebook group, TroTro diaries, Gabby said the suspect came for the operation at about three o'clock in the morning.

The burglar was able to unfix different parts of the car which he intended to go and sell as spare parts for money but unfortunately for him, he fell asleep shortly after his job was done.

Thief caught after sleeping in a car he broke into Photo credit: Gabby A BornRich

Source: UGC

"He feel deeply asleep after his operation, which everyone was shocked; my co-ternant saw him around 6:30 am while he was still sleeping," Gabby indicated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

What peeps are saying

Hundreds of social media users have been sharing loads of interesting comments about the story.

Below were some:

Ampofo Francis Amoani said:

But on a more serious note, the guy has really dismantle the car paa oo

Sarah Ewura-ama Quarshie-Assan mentioned:

People will always doubt till it happens to them. My phone was stolen in Accra Central and the thieves kept calling my husband to tell me to come pick up my phone . They say the phone was hunting them. We just arranged a safe pick-up location and went for it bokoorrr

Stephen Nana Ahwireng Jnr indicated:

All of a sudden, he forgot himself and thought he was at his workshop doing maintenance so he can pause and rest small. Lazy thief

Shook Thief Aborts Mission After Homeowner Opens the Front Door on Him, People Are Busting

Footage of an alleged thief has been doing its rounds on social media and people have been laughing hard at his failure.

A homeowner shared CCTV footage of a man who looked like he wanted to break in but was caught out before he could even try.

The clip was posted to social media and people have been having a good laugh at this man’s downfall.

Source: Briefly.co.za