South African snake rescuer, Nick Evans, detailed a recent rescue that saw him bag four beautiful but lethal vine snakes

Nick received a call from residents of Wyebank who initially told him there were three snakes, and even then Nick thought it was too many and it might be two, presumably a mating pair

When he realised just how many snakes he needed to rescue, he was excited and couldn't wait to let his followers know about the experience

Winter is far behind us and with the toastier days here to stay for the next few months, Durban's snakes are coming out to play. Popular snake rescuer, Nick Evans, recently posted about a very interesting and tricky situation which led to him rescuing four vine snakes in the area of Wyebank.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he details how he caught the snakes and why this experience is so intriguing to him.

In one part of the post, he says:

"Four vine snakes! Incredible! We could not believe it. Although, we were now scanning for more, pushing our luck! No more were seen, though, sadly.

"We presumed it was three males after a female. However, it turns out that it's two males and two females. They had to be together for mating. The homeowners did describe male combat- two snakes were wrapped around each other as they climbed, then they'd fall. That sounds like combat."

Nick Evans called on friend and fellow snake rescuer, Nick Saunders, to help rescue four vine snakes in Wyebank, Durban.

Source: Facebook

