Andizi: Mzansi Thrilled by Scary Video, Car With a Steering Wheel Coming Off

South Africans are seriously attracted to a video of a car that has a steering wheel that comes off as it is in motion

The driver of the car changed gears and accelerates but he fails to control it after the steering wheel comes off

Many people are attracted to the passenger who tells the driver to stop immediately as it is posted on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The South African Long-distance truckers have done it again on social media after sharing a hilarious yet scary video. The group dropped a clip of a driver who is seen losing control of his vehicle.

As he tried to change gears and accelerate after turning a corner, his steering wheel is seen in the clip coming off. He also asks a question as to what happened but his passenger tells him to stop right there.

Mzansi networkers are now heading to the comments section to post their views regarding the funny viral clip. The group wrote on Facebook:

“What the heck happened to that steering wheel..The cameraman needs a steady hand in times of trouble.”

A driver who fails to control his car is entertaining social media users. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Galvin Wyne said:

“The scenario was demanding his salary.”

@Mothupi Maila said:

“Wtf just happened?”

@Prince Forester said:

“Stop here...Stop here .....I remember when mine locked up just after I entered the main road ...thank God there were no cars on the road.”

@Johan Janse Van Resnburg said:

“It's the moer that holds the steering wheel, doesn't seem like there was a moer.”

@Tau Molise said:

“The mood of the video guy changed quickly...He doesn't want no ride in this car anymore.”

@Tamarind Saskia said:

“What happens when you only know how to change gears....”

@Duncan Mbekela said:

“The video guy hahaha he is no longer interested in the car.”

Yena aya kwini: Viral video shows tipper truck submerging in deep water after driver loses control

In a similar report regarding driving Briefly News reported that a video of a tipper truck seen disappearing into the water is going viral on social media.

The truck was seemingly loaded with rubble and the clip was shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook.

According to the clip, it seems the driver wanted to offload the rubble on the edge of the water but he failed to control the truck and it rolled back.

The clip is now attracting massive reactions from social media users and Briefly News headed to the comments section to select a few.

Source: Briefly.co.za