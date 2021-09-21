South African social media users are reacting with disbelief to a video of a tipper truck seen submerging in deep water

The truck driver was possibly looking to offload rubble on the edge of the water but he failed to control his vehicle and it is seen rolling back and being lost to view

Social media users feel the driver was not experienced enough because they say it was obvious the truck was going to end up in the water

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a tipper truck seen disappearing into the water is going viral on social media. The truck was seemingly loaded with rubble and the clip was shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook.

According to the clip, it seems the driver wanted to offload the rubble on the edge of the water but he failed to control the truck and it rolled back.

The clip is now attracting massive reactions from social media users and Briefly News headed to the comments section to select a few.

An inexperienced truck driver's video is going viral on social media. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Arrthur Dean said:

“I think he wanted to dump his load on the edge but then his brakes failed and the weight of the load pushed him too far.”

@Chris Nissen said:

“Excellent job of backing up, nice to see they did a precheck, everything seems to be working.”

@Luks Syimfinyimfi said:

“This is deep water, suppose to be a big stop block to prevent that kind of incident.”

@lennie Mabika said:

“It's those guys from TikTok who wants so much of people's attention. Just to remind him, that's no man's toy or a wheelbarrow, you die boy.”

@Ev Rusere said:

“The way it sinks like a crocodile backwards into the water.”

@Pheelo Lepitla said:

“Small balls, he's afraid when cap flips up and nothing was going to happen. He should have just pulled the handbrake.”

@Mathala Dess said:

“Is the driver still alive?”

@Natureboy Frank said:

“Who does that in the first place.”

@Oupa Mtshali said:

“Not really a professional driver but looks like was way too fast on the decline and the weight had more control than he needs. By the time he was trying to slow down, the rear wheels had no way of stopping.”

@Chris Archer said:

“He wanted to be the yellow submarine, but not the way to do this!”

“Poor driving”: Mzansi reacts to video of taxi colliding with truck at intersection

In another video regarding a truck, Briefly News published that many South Africans can relate to a story of bad driving on the roads but the one of a taxi driver entering a traffic circle without observing is causing a stir on Twitter. A white Toyota Quantum comes to an intersection but the driver doesn’t wait for those who have the right of way.

Possibly without noticing there is a cargo truck pulling a goods container fast approaching, the minibus is immediately swept away from the road.

The video has led to growing calls for more cautious driving by those ferrying the public to and from work. The short clip was shared online by @DiegoChuene and has sparked outrage from social media users.

Source: Briefly.co.za