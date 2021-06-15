South Africans have expressed frustration at the way the taxi drivers conduct themselves on the road after a video shows one colliding with a truck at an intersection

This comes after a white taxi failed to observe a traffic sign and it then hit and pushed off the road by an oncoming truck

The Mzansi social media community has lambasted the unnecessary accident and many say the minibus driver should have just stopped and observed first, as is the law of the road

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Many South Africans can relate to a story of bad driving on the roads but the one of a taxi driver entering a traffic circle without observing is causing a stir on Twitter. A white Toyota Quantum comes to an intersection but the driver doesn’t wait for those who have the right of way.

Possibly without noticing there is a cargo truck pulling a goods container fast approaching, the minibus is immediately swept away from the road.

The video has led to growing calls for more cautious driving by those ferrying the public to and from work. The short clip was shared online by @DiegoChuene and has sparked outrage from social media users.

South Africans are angry after seeing a taxi colliding with a goods truck. Image: @DiegoChuene/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Taxi drivers must fall. #Tembisa10”

South Africans express frustration

@ThislsChester said:

“7 dead. He could have just stopped... And there was like 1 split second where he could have accelerated and the truck might have hit the taxi at the back only. He was cruising as he made that turn...”

@DON_gino82 said:

“Taxi driver careless, but worse is truck driver over speeding through a controlled intersection. All controlled intersections have an automatic speed limit of 40km/hr, for the very reason that vehicles crossing lanes will misjudge closing speeds of approaching vehicles.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@MveshezaJR said:

“Did you calculate the speed of a truck? Remember the taxi was doing a turn… and you can’t turn with a speed of more than 60km/h.”

@Linkconcern said:

“This horrible driving, has got nothing to do with ANC, let’s leave ANC out of this, that driver was not responsible, actually some taxi drivers are not responsible at all, let’s not blame the government.”

@Spider_Man4U said:

“He made a decision then panicked, ay shame, we die for nothing.”

@1wayMopa said:

“That curve would have killed him still... best option was for him to stop!!”

Unthinkable split from accident

Looking at other stories involving road carnage, Briefly News reported that one of the most expensive vehicles is now on sale after it was recently involved in a serious car accident.

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray was in a car crash; it was split in half and, according to a social media post, the car’s parts are now for sale. In a post on Facebook shared by AZ Cycle Parts, the car is now being put up for sale and its LT2 V8 engine is going for R280 000.

The bronze Corvette, which is priced at about R1 million, can be seen in pictures missing its front end after what must have been a seriously hectic crash.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za